Hockey Bees topple state-ranked Auburn

Nine days was a long time for the Baldwinsville ice hockey team to stew about the opportunity it just missed when it dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to West Genesee at Shove Park on Dec. 19.

On the one hand, the Bees lost that game, but the fact that it pushed the defending Section III Division I champions beyond the wire showed that it had championship potential.

Remembering that, B’ville ventured to Casey Park Thursday afternoon and, against Auburn, put up a strong all-around effort that resulted in a 4-1 victory over the Maroons.

Circumstances helped a bit. Auburn was no. 5 in the state Division II rankings and sporting a 7-1-1 record, but it had just played the day before, beating Cazenovia by that same 4-1 margin, and the Bees were much fresher.

That didn’t show right away, as Brendan Williams’ goal helped Auburn stay even, 1-1, through one period. But the Bees scored twice in the second period to go in front for good and controlled the flow of play, taking 42 shots to the Maroons’ 16.

Ben Dwyer would put in two of B’ville’s four goals. He also anchored a defense that muted a normally potent Auburn attack. Parker Schroeder and Cam Sweeney earned one goal apiece, with Isaiah Pompo and Anthony Pompo each getting one assist.

