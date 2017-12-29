C-NS girls hoops stays undefeated

While the Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball team had plenty to be happy about after knocking off previously unbeaten Liverpool on Dec. 22, it was far from content.

During the holiday break, the Northstars would play at the Amsterdam Tournament against a pair of opponents from other sections, staring with last Wednesday’s game against Kingston (Section I) that C-NS won by a 62-45 margin.

Throughout the first half, the Northstars were sharp on both ends, steadily building a 35-15 lead on the Tigers. Then it maintained that margin with most of the damage done by Amani Free and Jessica Cook.

Free, who surpassed 1,000 career points in the Liverpool game, amassed 28 points here, sinking three 3-pointers, while Cook worked inside to get 20 points and Julianna Vassallo added eight points.

C-NS then faced Gloversville (Section II) on Thursday afternoon, where the Northstars found itself trailing at halftime for the first time all season, yet still took control and prevailed 58-49 over the Huskies.

Neither team put up a sustained run in the first half, but Gloversville did enough to inch in front, 20-19, by the break. This didn’t bother C-NS too much, though, as it picked up the pace and outscored the Huskies 21-15 to get out in front.

Perhaps more important was the distribution of the baskets. Free still had 17 points and Cook got 13 points, but more was done by Morgan Siechen, whose seven points matched Vassallo’s total, and Julia Rowe, who added five points.

Thus, the Northstars went into the new year 6-0, ready to host Corcoran on Wednesday and go to Nottingham Friday before a key Jan. 9 clash with Baldwinsville.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story