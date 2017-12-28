WG girls second, boys third at Jensen meet

Each of the West Genesee indoor track and field teams would reach the top of the standings during Wednesday’s afternoon session of the Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena.

In fact, the boys Wildcats, with 57.5 points, topped everyone in the 22-team field except Baldwinsville, who won with 108 points. WG’s girls were third with 48 points behind B’ville (96) and Rome Free Academy (65).

Esisas Brumfield, in 6.86 seconds, gave WG an individual win in the boys 55-meter dash as he and Robert Ciarla were fifth in the team portion in 14.31 seconds. Brumfield and Brian Mirabito were third in the 300-meter dash in 1:19.82.

A team victory came when Matt Bartolotta and Nathan Couse got total times of 21:16.76 to beat Cortland (21:39.58) in the 3,200-meter run. Another came in the long jump when Griffin Dombroske and Damien Irvine-Panek went 37 feet 6 inches between them, nearly three feed ahead of runner-up Utica Proctor.

Dombroske won the individual triple jump, going 42’1 ½” as he and Noah Uczen were second (74’7 ¼”) to B’ville overall. Irvine-Panek, who cleared 5’8” to tie for third in the high jump, paired with Dan Gill for third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 18.48 second.

Ryan Allen and Jack Richards were third in the 1,000-meter run in a combined 5:52.33.Paul Stannard and Tony Gettino took fourth in the 600-meter run in 3:10.68.Patrick Trivison and Nick Mulderig were seventh (10:24.82) in the mile relay.\

In the girls meet, WG’s Elizabeth Baker and Megan Delia were second (1:30.90) to B’ville (1:28.66) in the 300, but Baker and Caitlin Mills paired up to tie the Bees in the high jump, each of them clearing 9’6”.

Olivia Becker and Aubrey Trett got fourth place in the 55 hurdles in 21.50 seconds, with Mills and Amina Mambambu fourth in the 55 sprint in 15.86 seconds. Mia Mitchell and Olivia Lockwood were fourth in the mile relay in 12:12.72.

Abby Kuppinger paired with Mitchell to earn fourth place in the 600 in 3:45.85.Taylor Rech and Natalie Buckhout went 24:30.71 for fourth place in the 3,000-meter run as Mamambu and Kelsey Fox were fifth in the long jump (28’8 ½”). Kendall Dombroske and Julia Soper took seventh place in the 1,000.

During the morning session of the Jensen Relays, Jordan-Elbridge finished fifth and Westhill sixth in the boys division, with Solvay getting sixth place in the girls division and Marcellus also taking part.

Solvay was victorious in the boys high jump, where Dylon Ewers and Justice Shirley combined to clear 10’11” to finish ahead of Tully’s 10-foot total.

J-E’s Zach Barber and Ethan Kinney were third in the long jump with total leaps of 36’7 ¾”. Ryan Chiaramonte and Nate Williams were fifth in the 55 hurdles (20.07 seconds) for J-E as Barber and Jennings were fifth in the triple jump (70 feet). Chiaramonte and Kinney gained sixth place in the 600. Austin Poticher and Jake Ilacqua got sixth place in the weight throw.

Kinney and Nate Jennings were fifth in the 300 in 1:19.64. J-E was seventh (22:54.72) behind Westhill (22:47.00) in the boys 3,200. Westhill’s Cade Van Ornam and Jake Suddaby were third in the 1,000 in 5:40.56. Jennings and Williams were fourth in the pole vault, clearing 18 feet between them as Evan Watt (11 feet) got sixth-place points for Westhill.

Marcellus had Luke Norstad and Chad Casler finish second (75’9 ¾”) behind Cicero-North Syracuse (81’6 ¼”) in the shot put as Westhill’s Evan Ballard and Charlie Doebert were fourth with 73’1 ½” and Solvay got seventh place. Ethan Mosure finished fifth in the individual mile in 4:47.64.

Solvay’s girls cleaned up in throwing events as Ashley Bosco heaved the shot put 36’5 ¼” and joined Sabrina Garnett for a team victory with total throws of 64’5 ¼. Marcellus was sixth with 50’6 ¾”. Bosco and Garnett were second (63’4”) in the weight throw.

In the pole vault, the Bearcats’ Erica Bagozzi and Bishop Ludden’s Sarah Thompson topped the field, each by clearing 7’6”, but it was Marcellus and J-E tying for first place, each topping 14 feet combined as Hannah Ryan and Courtney Otis worked for the Mustangs, Theresa Dristle and Clara Derby for the Eagles.

Kyra Crossett and Rhiannon Ackerman tied for fourth in the high jump, combining to clear 8’9”.

Haylei Coolican and Liz Kessler gave Westhill a third-place finish in the 1,000 in 6:33.25, with Marcellus (7:15.33) sixth. Alyssa Holstein and Mackenzie Powers were fourth in the 55 hurdles in 20.15 seconds. Maura McAnaney and Kendra MacCaull were sixth in the 600.

The Eagles had Skylar Crysler and Samantha Hodge reach fourth place in the weight throw with 49’2”. Dristle and Hannah Fichter put J-E in fifth place in the girls 3,000 in 24:45.19.

