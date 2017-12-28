Livin’ in Liverpool: Parks boss willing to consider Lights traffic changes

Traffic tie-ups in the village resulting from countless cars seeking entrance to the annual Lights on the Lake holiday display continue to draw plenty of attention from all quarters.

In a Dec. 12 memo to village trustees, Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris noted, “The village continues to deal with traffic congestion on busy nights, specifically on the weekend. The LPD has additional officers work the busy nights when available.”

Police reimbursed

Trustee Matt Devendorf explained that Galaxy Communications, which partners with Onondaga County Parks to present the two-mile-long drive-thru show at Onondaga Lake Park, reimburses the LPD for the extra assigned personnel.

Liverpool Mayor Gary White, a former deputy chief for the Syracuse Police Department, noted that personnel from the sheriff’s office and park rangers are also on duty in the village on busy Lights nights. White has suggested that the county consider reversing the flow of Lights traffic, creating a new entrance at the park’s northwest end and allowing Lights visiting vehicles to exit at or near the Parkway, Route 370, where the entrance is now located.

Lansley looking ahead

County Parks Commissioner Bill Lansley recalls discussing that idea a few years back.

“We’re always reviewing traffic patterns and possible solutions to accommodate the overwhelming turnout,” Lansley wrote in an email last week. “This year we have explored both reversing traffic and possibly moving the entrance booth. Neither solution is ideal, and we will keep exploring.”

Justin Sayles, a spokesman for County Executive Joanie Mahoney, echoed Lansley’s comments when he spoke to reporters on Dec. 20.

Reservations suggested

Meanwhile, former village Trustee Dave Murray thinks Lights on the Lake should take reservations.

“When I take paper or hazardous waste material to the county to be recycled whether at the ball park or off Seventh North Street at the Ley Creek Facility, I need to make an appointment,” Murray wrote in an email. “The same procedure should be implemented for Lights on the Lake.

There is nothing wrong with “reasonable amounts” of traffic in the village of Liverpool. The streets can handle plenty of traffic, it just has to be managed.

“Having people make an appointment to see Lights on the Lake will ease traffic in the village, increase driving safety for everyone and help local businesses by reducing the overload of traffic.”

Three decades of Lights

Now in its 28th year, Lights on the Lake is open from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 7. Admission costs $10 per vehicle Monday through Thursday and $15 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Last year the yuletide illuminations drew more than 40,000 vehicles.

Despite the traffic concerns, Commissioner Lansley thinks Lights visitors leave with a positive vibe about the village.

“We are thrilled with the fact that so many people come,” he said, “and are grateful to Liverpool for being so welcoming to the visitors.”

