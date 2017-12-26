Winter safety tips from the Manlius Police Department

With the snow fall we have had and will continue to have this year, it is important for homeowners and snow plow operators to be aware of a few important safety tips, which are also the law.

1. Per New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, it is illegal to deposit snow on the roadway. This means that when you snow-blow or shovel your driveway, you cannot relocate all the snow into the roadway. It also means that when plowing driveways, the snow from the driveway cannot be relocated to the roadway for passing motorists to have to deal with until a plow comes by.

2. Many local laws for towns and villages will also address this issue, making it a violation of local law which you can be arrested for. In the Town of Manlius and our three included villages of Manlius, Fayetteville and Minoa it is against local law to deposit snow in the roadway.

Please be mindful of where the snow ends up from your property and take steps to ensure our roadways stay safe and hazard free for everyone.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story