Boys swim Wildcats beat Syracuse

The West Genesee boys swim team recovered well from its first defeat of the season to Baldwinsville on Dec. 15.

Going to Nottingham High School (annual site of the Section III championships), the Wildcats faced the combined Syracuse City team and finished first in all but one of the events on the way to a 100-80 victory.

In the opening race, the 200-yard medley relay, WG’s quartet of Zac Zoanetti, Matt Shoults, Alex Shuron and Mike Whitney roared to a victory in one minute, 51.70 seconds to edge Syracuse’s 1:52.53 clocking.

Shoults went on to sweep the sprints, going 24.02 seconds in the 50 freestyle and then needing 53.10 seconds to prevail in the 100 freestyle. Zoanetti had the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:07.72.

Matt Shields (2:13.12) and Matt Barrington (2:15.49) went 1-2 in a close 200 freestyle before Ryan McMahon took the 200 individual medley in 2:21.44, with Keegan Schauron second in 2:24.49 and also second in the 100 backstroke.

David Puma prevailed in the diving competition with 216.70 points before Cameron Chao won the 500 freestyle in 5:57.26. Shoults, Shuron, Tiernan Guy and Connor Macko went 1:43.37 in the 200 freestyle relay as McMahon, Whitney, Shuron and Schauron got to first place in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.95.

So WG would take a 4-1 record into the holiday break, and then resume on Jan. 3 when it hosts Cicero-North Syracuse.

