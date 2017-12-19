Richard McNeill, 76

Richard McNeill, 76 years old, was born on Jan. 6, 1941 in Pitcairn, PA. His parents are James V. McNeill and Genevieve Peduzzi.

Richard graduated with the last class of 1958 Pitcairn High School. He graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan with a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management, Buckannon, WV. Rich worked in a variety of food industry businesses: Saga Food Service Manager, Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., Saga Food Service Manager, Cazenovia College, Cazenovia, Carburs Restaurant owner, Plattsburgh, N.Y., Portland, ME, Auburn ME and Atlanta School Food Service, Atlanta, GA,Windham/Gray-New Gloucester Maine Food Service.

Rich was very active in clubs and organizations: Shareholder and President/Officer at ST. Eiboh’s Cove Lake Association on Big Sebago Lake, Maine, Fleet 231 Hobie Cat competitive Skipper Windham, Maine, Crystal Lake Association, Gray, Maine, Casco Bay Bicycle Association, Bike Ride Across Georgia and Bike Ride Across Maine.

Rich’s prized interests surrounded actively spending time with his son Buck and helping raise and heavily influenced both his twin grandsons and granddaughter while living in Maine and Georgia the past 25 years – Cody, an aspiring musician with a first album; Trevor, a personal trainer and student at Georgia Southern University studying as a physical therapist and Melanie, a highly successful sales representative of imported building materials from Spain.

Rich remained in contact and friendly with Millie, his former wife, to raise his son and grandchildren. He was highly active with recent adventures with Buck to Ireland and Hawaii and they were always known to travel as a pair to local and national festivals including Celtic Highland Game events. Rich had a strong love for live music and especially Neil Young, and he readily shared his music compilations with others. He had a passion for photography and photo development of the Upstate New York farmlands and scenic Maine coastlines and mountains that influenced others to take up the hobby. He was an active and avid owner at St. Eiboh’s Cove with the development of lake property for the enjoyment of all that will continue to enrich others lives in the future. Rich enjoyed snow skiing and camping in his VW bus while also volunteering at any opportunity. He was a coach for his grandsons’ basketball and soccer teams with Buck and also mentored children and those with special needs.

Widely known in Portland as owner of Carburs Restaurant and the Down East Feast five decker sandwich that revolutionized the Old Port cuisine scene from 1976-1998. Rich also received an honorary diploma from the students of Cazenovia College for his involvement and support. Rich loved to cook and bake for his friends and family, making beer bread and buttermilk brownies. He regularly traveled to Pittsburgh to keep in touch with his sisters, Kitty and Linda, and the large family that resides there. Rich was known for his compassion and gentleness towards others and a simple outlook on life. His clever humor and notable sayings always kept those around him smiling and comfortable.

He slipped peacefully away with family whom will always cherish how special he truly was. We love you!

Rich is survived by his son, Richard (Buck) McNeill, Gray, ME, grandsons, Cody and Trevor McNeill, Atlanta, GA, granddaughter, Melanie Williamson, Atlanta, GA, sister Kitty Rosenbayger, E. McKeesport, PA, and sister, Linda Trinchero, Churchill, PA, 16 nieces and nephews, 37 great-nieces and nephews and five great-great-nieces and nephews, all generally residing in Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

A memorial service and interring of remains will be held in summer 2018 at St.Eiboh’s Cove, Raymond, Maine. A memorial service will also be held in March 2018 at East McKeesport, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Catherine’s Children Foundation 553 Larimer Ave. East McKeesport, PA 15035; CCFoundation@ verizon.net; 412-816-5890.

