ACHIEVERS: Local students honored by colleges, universities

Brenton Hall, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Will Burnett, of Fayetteville, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Sarah Oakes, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Armand Laury, of East Syracuse, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Connor Gerace, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Matthew Aiguier, of Minoa, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Ryan Tatu, of Manlius made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Kennedy Fellmeth, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Adam Bem, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Sophia Wojnovich, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Jeb Atkinson, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Marlee Vlassis, of Minoa, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Erin Dugan, of Fayetteville, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Andrew Bortel, of Fayetteville, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Connor Netti, of Dewitt, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Lawrence Holden, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Brandon Chrysler, of Jamesville, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Rebecca Wengert, of Jamesville, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Jane Brown, of Jamesville, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Jenna Kenney, of East Syracuse, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Sarah Marsden, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Dailyn Clark, of Fayetteville, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Eric Veator, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Pearse Lehmann, of Jamesville, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Emily Mitten, of Manlius, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Vincynthia Reeder, of DeWitt, was named to the SUNY Oswego President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Rebecca Lamora, of East Syracuse, was named to the SUNY Oswego President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Kaitlyn Vanriper, of East Syracuse, was named to the SUNY Oswego President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Kyle M. Harbour, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Chris M. Prestia Jr., of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Christopher P. Spinelli, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Sonja B. Treu, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego President’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Erin E. Darcy, of East Syracuse, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Ryan P. Fox, of East Syracuse, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Erin H. Green, of East Syracuse, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Julianna M. Jardin, of East Syracuse, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Arden Q. McBride, of East Syracuse, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Joshua M. Sabey, of East Syracuse, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Christina E. Galvin, of Fayetteville, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Kimberly Grunden, of Fayetteville, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Micah C. Pasinski, of Fayetteville, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Alexandra M. Poindexter, of Fayetteville, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Emily L. Shaben, of Jamesville, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Robert L. Davies, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Olivia D. Dunn, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Jordan M. Mcgee, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Rachel S. Meyer, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Dan Pilewski, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Ashley Radder, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Alexa C. Restante, of Manlius, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

Bradley W. Hartung, of Minoa, was named to the SUNY Oswego Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

