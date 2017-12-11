Wrestling Warriors, Northstars pick up meet wins

With its Dec. 2 sweep at Poland’s Dominick DiSisato Duals behind them, the Liverpool wrestling team continued to gain victories in the early portion of the schedule.

The Warriors traveled to East Syracuse Minoa last Wednesday night, and claimed the first six bouts on the card to propel itself to a 62-24 victory over the Spartans.

Jeremy Ianno opened at 126 pounds by handling Nolan Palmer 12-4. It continued from there, Charlie Tran getting a forfeit at 132 pounds before four consecutive pins.

Steve Pascarella (138 pounds), Kenny Haugabook (145 pounds), Anthony Piscatelli (152 pounds) and Zach Allen (160 pounds) earned those falls. Two more pins followed as Carmen Sheldon (195 pounds) pinned Andrew Crone and Corey Okun (106 pounds) took just 60 seconds to finish off Dakota Allen.

Jacob Ianno closed the meet at 120 pounds with a 14-5 romp over Donovan Marriott. That followed forfeits to Ron Cyr at 182 pounds and Justin Haynes at 285 pounds.

A night later, C-NS paid a visit to Whitesboro, and dropped just three of the 15 bouts on the card in a 64-11 romp that began with Robert Salvett’s third-period pin over 170-pound opponent Jeff Cubino.

In fact, the Northstars claimed the first nine bouts, though four of them were forfeits. Jack McDonald (195) blanked Jake Small 5-0 before Troyan Jones (220) beat Jaron Noga 12-4.

Dan Sweeney (113 pounds) topped Blair Kahler 8-3, with Nathan Osborne (120) requiring just 33 seconds to pin Jeff Robinson. Shane MacDonald (132) took a 2-0 defeat to Eric Burt, but Isiah Wahdon (145 pounds) pinned Michael Geddes in the second period.

Aside from all that, forfeits went to Julian Zavaglia (182 pounds), Brady Ramos (285), Harrison Portorsnok (99 pounds) and Dario Cicciarelli (106), as well as Mike Livesay at 152 and Jacob Nobles at 160.

The weekend brought more tournament action as C-NS ventured to the General Brown Duals and emerged with a 3-2 record, trailing only Camden (5-0) and Carthage (4-1) in the final standings.

With Cicciarelli named his team’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, the Northstars rebounded from a narrow 36-35 defeat to Carthage by defeating South Lewis 51-30 and routing Hannibal 64-12. Against host General Brown, C-NS prevailed 54-27, only to run into Camden and fall to the Blue Devils 50-25.

Liverpool would face Fayetteville-Manlius Tuesday, and then go to Saturday’s Phoenix Round Robin, just as C-NS finishes up work in the North Country Invitational at Indian River after a Wednesday match against Syracuse.

