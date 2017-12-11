Elbridge principal named to state team

Elbridge principal named to state professional learning team

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) recently selected Elbridge Elementary principal RJ Hartwell to join about 30 other educators from around the state on a professional learning team. As a member of the team, he’ll be responsible for helping to clarify and communicate what is meant by high-quality professional learning, and to also identify statewide professional priorities based on data.

Hartwell said much of a teacher’s life involves lesson planning and measuring student growth over time. He said that there’s more going on in the background, however, which includes developing and providing professional training to teachers and support staff.

“Such work focuses the essential elements of learning, and sharpens the teacher’s ability to cultivate successful students,” he said.

“My work on the professional learning team, as a representative of Principals and school supervisors around the state, will help the state education department create highly effective professional development opportunities for teachers at all grade levels.

“I look forward to bringing the team’s ideas back to the district, and keeping a pulse on what’s happening at state ed.”

During the summer of 2016, NYSED formed a taskforce of educators and other stakeholders to help it improve the way it supports teachers and leaders. The group was comprised of BOCES and district leaders, principals, teachers and other educators.

According to NYSED, the group developed three strategies: improve the coordination and communication of professional learning efforts; provide high-quality supports and tools for all educators; and to communicate expectations for BOCES district superintendents and other partners regarding their role in implementing high-quality learning.

Hartwell earned a place on the team after being nominated by members of the Empire State Supervisors and Administrators Association.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story