C-NS, Liverpool bowlers sweep to big wins

Things continued to go well for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool bowling teams as they shot their way to the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division standings.

The big win for C-NS was last Thursday’s battle with perennial power Fulton as the boys Northstars managed a 3-0 victory over the Red Raiders. Tim Cloonan shot a 667 series for C-NS, but Zach Emm was right behind, his 258 game leading to a 665 set.

Nick Bough shot a 268 game and produced a three-game total of 664. Tyler Dottolo added a 601 series. By contrast, Fulton only had two series of 600 or better, with Brad Martin posting a 680 series and Jason Southworth getting a 610 set.

Two days earlier, C-NS went to Bowl-Mor Lanes to face the same East Syracuse Minoa side Liverpool had swept a week earlier, and won the boys match 3-0 as Cloonan threatened perfection on the boys side.

Cloonan recorded 10 strikes in his 278 game, on his way to a three-game total of 695. J.J. O’Connell, with a 590 series, offered ample support as Sean Timmons (638 series) and Ryan MacCombie (584 series) paced ESM.

The girls Northstars also took care of ESM 3-0, led by Carly Lescenski, whose steady 601 series included a 213 high game. Kaitlin Antineli added a 562 series (200 high game) as ESM’s Haley Youker got a 638 series to lead her side.

Even better for the C-NS girls was its 2-1 victory over Fulton on Thursday afternoon, where Elianna Pitts shot a season-best 607 series to pace the Northstars.

Lescenski’s 525 series included a 242 game. Trinity Drozdz earned a 536 series and Antineli got a 501 set, all of which offset the 656 series put up by Fulton’s Megan Guernsey.

This busy stretch concluded Friday with a home match against Cortland. The boys Northstars swept the Purple Tigers 3-0, led by Bough, whose 654 series was in front of Emm’s 591 total, though Emm had a 245 game as Cloonan contributed a 569 series.

Antineli’s 565 series and 212 high game helped the C-NS girls edge Cortland 2-1. Pitts had a 483 series, with Lescenski getting a 472 series to offset the top Purple Tigers efforts from Holly Vallese (564 series) and Taylor Cullip (521 series).

To start its week, Liverpool handled last Tuesday’s match against Oswego at Flamingo Bowl, prevailing on both sides by 3-0 margins.

Zak Ormsby continued to lead the Liverpool boys efforts as he shot a steady 635 series, while Brandon Davis put together a 629 set that included a 235 high game. That overcame a 654 series from the Buccaneers’ Eric Carson.

Over in the girls division, the Warriors saw Ashley Hardy put together a 563 series, aided by a high game of 199. Danielle Maher gained a 484 series as Oswego’s Kaitlyn Grant earned a 583 series to top all individuals.

And as C-NS swept Fulton, Liverpool did the same to Central Square on Thursday afternoon. Ormsby and Devin Roberson both shot 543 series in the boys 3-0 sweep as Owen Rogers got a three-game total of 519.

The 2-1 girls victory by the Warriors over the Redhawks included a 522 series from Hardy, with Dailyn McCarthy getting a 206 game on her way to a 487 set as Maher had a 450 series and Riley Warren a 435 series. Katelyn Fredenburg led Central Square with a 435 series.

