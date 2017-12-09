Indoor track Lakers, Bears start at DiMao meet

A new season for the Cazenovia and Chittenango indoor track and field teams commenced on Friday night with both sides going to Colgate University’s Sanford Field House for the John DiMao Memorial Invitational.

In the boys ranks, the Lakers, in Division II (small schools), and the Bears, in Division I (large schools), each recorded third-place finishes, with Chittenango’s 56 points just seven behind front-runner New Hartford and Cazenovia (85 points) trailing only Clinton and Sidney.

Cazenovia won the Division II portion of the 4×200 when James Pavelchak, Jack McDonald, Justin Gagnon and Jacob Olkowski posted 1:40.08 to beat Skaneateles (1:41.11) and the field.

Pavelchak then won the 55-meter dash in 7.04 seconds, edging teammate Jake Scherrer (7.11 seconds) in a Lakers sweep. Gagnon and Olkowski paired for second place in the 55-meter hurdles in 18.19 seconds, just behind Clinton’s 18.14.

Zack Wendel and Will Harrington got third place in the 500-meter run in 2:37.82, with Noah DeRochie and Hunter McCullough fifth in the 800-meter run. The Lakers were also fourth in the distance medley relay and sixth in the 1,500.

Ray Satchwell and Aiden Emhoff had combined triple jumps of 73 feet 8 3/4 inches for a second-place finish behind Sidney’s 75’11 3/4″. Satchwell and Dalton Sevier had total high jumps of 10’9″, just behind Westhill’s winning 11 feet as Killiany and Olkowski were third in the pole vault, clearing 19 feet between them.

Angelo Annotto and Josh Maxwell got to third place in the shot put (68’2″), with Annotto second among individuals in the weight throw by heaving it 38’5″ and joining Maxwell for another third-place effort. Collin Killiany and Tanner Dydo were fourth in the long jump, with a combined 29’4″.

Chittenango won the Division I portion of the 500 as Caleb Prenoveau and Ersilio Cerminaro had total times of 2:30.86 to get past Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (2:32.62). Then Cerminaro, Prenoveau, Dylan Price and Matt Morak beat the field to win the distance medley in 11:50.90.

Dave Gratien and Nate Lampman were third in the 1,500 (9:42.67) and 800 (2:22.64) as the Bears took fifth in the 4×400 relay in 4:24.53, while also sixth in the 55 sprint and 4×200.

In field events, Kyle Tessier and Joe Mosack were fourth in the shot put (73’5″) and fifth in the weight throw. Prenoveau and Wesley Stanton were fourth in the triple jump.

Moving to the girls Division I event at Colgate, Chittenango had McKenzie Dombroski win the 800 in 2:33.13 as she and McKayla Capeling had the top team finish in 5:17.92.

Jada Sowich and Lailah Emad were fifth in the 1,500, with Taylor Glazier and Brooke Price sixth in the 500. Jessie Carosella and Bailey Ford were sixth in the 55 sprint and the Bears were fourth in the distance medley and seventh in the 4×200 and 4×400.

Tamia Williams and Paige Stansbury got sixth place in the long jump, with Ford and Jordan Horzempa sixth in the triple jump. Emily Wilson and Allyson Woodruff were fifth in the weight throw and sixth in the shot put.

