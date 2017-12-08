Seven Caz students selected for all-state music ensembles

Cazenovia CSD student musicians Emma Wardell, Megan Schwartz, Shao Demyttenaere, Lydia LaGorga, Clari Atherlay, Skyler Grimes and Zach Simms were selected for New York State Conference All-State Music Ensembles. (submitted photo)

Seven Cazenovia High School student musicians have been selected for New York State Conference All-State Music Ensembles. The students rehearsed with esteemed conductors and other top student musicians from throughout New York state during the annual Winter Conference of the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) held Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 in Rochester.

Emma Wardell, a junior flutist, was selected for the symphonic band. Seniors Megan Schwartz, Shao Demyttenaere, Lydia LaGorga and juniors Clari Atherlay and Skyler Grimes were selected for women’s choir. Zach Simms was selected for mixed chorus.

Wardell is a member of Cazenovia’s High School wind ensemble and concert band. Schwartz is a member of the concert choir, chamber choir and wind ensemble. Demyttenaere is in concert choir and women’s choir. LaGorga is a member of Cazenovia’s High School wind ensemble, jazz ensemble, concert choir and chamber choir. Atherlay is a member of the concert choir and chamber choir. Grimes is a member of the concert choir, chamber choir, orchestra and string ensemble. Simms participates in concert choir, chamber choir, orchestra and string ensemble.

The All-State experience begins with a music teacher, his or her student and an accompanist spending countless hours preparing a NYSSMA Level VI solo which must be selected from repertoire lists in the current state manual.

Last spring, over 6,500 sophomores and juniors from across the state of New York prepared for All-State evaluations in the hope of being selected. The concerts are held in the Eastman Theatre (University of Rochester) which has been Rochester’s preeminent performance space since its opening in 1922. This historic space has hosted the world’s greatest musicians and conductors.

