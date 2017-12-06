From the Liverpool Public Library: Bring in donations for LPL’s Mitten Tree

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Are you feeling warm and toasty as we head toward the holidays?

Not everybody in our community can answer yes to that question.

You’ll find two special Christmas trees set up in the Liverpool Public Library through Dec. 18 to help with that.

Yes, it’s again Mitten Tree time.

The tree in the main room maintained by library staffers and the one in the Carman Community Room proudly sponsored by members of the Liverpool Community Chorus collect mittens, hats, scarves and gloves. You can bring in items that you’ve bought or made with love and either attach them to or place them underneath one of the trees.

After the drive closes on Monday, Dec. 18, we’ll bring all items to the St. Joseph the Worker Church Food Pantry in the village of Liverpool. I was part of the crew that dropped off more than 300 items that were donated as part of the drive last year, and it was special to see the volunteers at the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry at the church grounds in action, working stations to help folks in the community by serving food and also offering clothing, toys and other important items.

