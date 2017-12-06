Chanukah Menorah projects for kids announced

In addition to its public Chanukah Menorahs throughout Syracuse, the Chabad Center of Fayetteville will also be holding two hands-on innovative Chanukah workshops to involve children of all ages.

The Menorah-making Factory will have a Menorah making workshop and an engineer and wire your own mini Menorah program will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Home Depot in Dewitt. These hands-on workshops and demonstrations are what the Holiday of Chanukah is all about. The root of the word Chanukah is “Chinuch,” which means education and training. Chanukah is a time to dedicate oneself to Jewish Education, for the young in years and young in Jewish knowledge and experience.

There will also be an Olive Oil Making Workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.​, Sunday, Dec. 17,​ at Wegmans DeWitt, ​where participants will be able to make their own olive oil and have a hands-on experience how olive oil is made.

The original Miracle of Chanukah was with olive oil and many people today use olive oil menorahs for their Chanukah lights, which is actually the preferred choice according to Jewish law and tradition.

​These events are a project of the New Chabad Center of Fayetteville.

For more information and media coverage, contact Rabbi Rapoport 315-727-0973.

