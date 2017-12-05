 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Library focus: Join us for December programs at BPL

Dec 05, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, News, Point of View

Library focus: Join us for December programs at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

In December we’re featuring three programs for the kids plus something for the adults!

Holiday Crafts for Preschoolers

10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8

For ages 3 to 5. Assorted holiday crafts for children. Registration is required.

Second Monday Club Holiday Party

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 pm

For third through sixth grade. This month we are having our Holiday Party and Book Swap Game. We supply the books — everyone goes home with a prize! Pizza will be served. Registration is required.

Make Gingerbread Houses

1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

For third through sixth grade. Bring a bag of hard candy and we’ll provide the rest -gingerbread slabs and icing to glue it all together. You’ll take home your gingerbread house in time for the holiday season! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.

Back & Spine Health with Dr. Ted

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6

Dr. Ted will explain why back and spine health is so vital to feeling good and will share tips for keeping everything in good working order.

‘Dunkirk’ (PG-13)

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

Comment on this Story

Singing all the time: B’ville native performs with Buffalo Opera Unlimited
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill