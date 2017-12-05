Library focus: Join us for December programs at BPL

Dec 05, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, News, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
In December we’re featuring three programs for the kids plus something for the adults!
10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8
For ages 3 to 5. Assorted holiday crafts for children. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 pm
For third through sixth grade. This month we are having our Holiday Party and Book Swap Game. We supply the books — everyone goes home with a prize! Pizza will be served. Registration is required.
1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16
For third through sixth grade. Bring a bag of hard candy and we’ll provide the rest -gingerbread slabs and icing to glue it all together. You’ll take home your gingerbread house in time for the holiday season! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6
Dr. Ted will explain why back and spine health is so vital to feeling good and will share tips for keeping everything in good working order.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19
In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
