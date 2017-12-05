History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?

Baldwinsville History Mystery: Dec. 6, 2017

Question: In the days before the constant bombardment of “entertainment” from all manner of modern devices, the citizenry, most of whom could not read, were helped by their more learned neighbors. Do you know anything about this good-looking group? Why were they gathered?

Last week’s answer: The photo last week was of Alan Cutler Fobes (or, as labeled on the back of the photo, Allan C. Fobes). He is the man who owned the land that Fobes Island was named after. In case that is a mystery, it’s the land on the riverside of East Genesee and continuing down Lock Street. Newcomers may say it’s not an island! From 1809 to about 1965, it was, due to the Baldwin Canal, which ran through that area. Before it was East Genesee Street it was called Canal Street.

Until recently, it was thought that only the water side of Lock Street was called Fobes Island, but through recent research, it was proven that Fobes Island actually went through to the Four Corners. In other words, what we now refer to as Baldwin Canal Square or the Village Square and beyond is located on what was part of Fobes Island.

Now for the answer to the other part of the photo’s question. While searching his name on the web for more information, it was discovered that Fobes was mayor of Syracuse from 1904 to 1909. He also was vice president of the Syracuse Savings Bank and a director of the Syracuse Trust Company, the Mack Miller Candle Company, the Oakwood Cemetery Association, the Niagara Hudson Company and on the founding board of Bellevue Country Club.

A chance for more research — was he a director of the candle company while it was located in Baldwinsville or Syracuse, or both? Remember it moved to Syracuse when the Barge Canal was dug!

Even though his name is different on the two photos, the resemblance is enough so that it is felt that they are indeed both photos of Alan C. Fobes aka Allan C. Fobes.

Fobes is buried at Oakwood Cemetery.

Contact Editor Sarah Hall at editor@baldwinsvillemessenger.com or leave a message at 434-8889 ext. 310 with your guess by 5 p.m. Friday (please leave the information in the message; we are not generally able to return calls regarding History Mystery responses). If you are the first person to correctly identify an element in the photo before the deadline, your name and guess will appear in next week’s Messenger, along with another History Mystery feature. History Mystery is a joint project of the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse and the Baldwinsville Public Library.

