Cazenovia town supervisor’s year-end message

Another year is drawing to a close; and I once again find myself planning for the future, but also reflecting on the accomplishments of 2017. This year proved to be a very busy year for the town with many great things happening as we worked to address the unique challenges and opportunities that face our community.

With coordination from CACDA, the town and village of Cazenovia were among the first in New York to receive the Clean Energy Community designation. The town and village were awarded $50,000 each to spend on various projects to increase energy efficiency. Some of this money will be used to upgrade the town streetlights to LED and improve insulation at the town highway garage. The town also continues to invest in the micro-hydro electricity demonstration project; you can learn more by visiting the site on Mill Street in New Woodstock.

The town and village of Cazenovia continue to work together to explore the potential for government consolidation. Earlier this year CACDA helped us to secure a multi-phase grant from New York state to evaluate the options and determine the fiscal impact. The goal is to provide the same or better level of service at a lower cost to taxpayers. This process will include opportunities for public input throughout 2018.

Cazenovia Lake was successfully treated with Triclopyr in early June to address the invasive Eurasian watermilfoil. Approximately 190 acres of the lake that exhibited the greatest density of the weeds received application. The other portions of the lake were maintained by the town’s weed harvester between the months of June and October. The benthic mat program was administered for the fifth consecutive summer, installing 138 mats around the lake.

In response to growing concerns about a new threat to the lake, CACDA identified a funding opportunity offered by DEC to eradicate a highly invasive weed, European frogbit, from Cazenovia Lake. A grant has been secured for funding and this project will take place over the next several summers. Treatment and health of the lake is truly a community effort.

Over the past year, the town board has worked diligently with the engineer for the town and a hyrdro-geologist to develop a plan for the replacement and improvement of the Mount Pleasant Water District facilities. The project is being funded through the State and Municipal Facilities Program (“SAM”) grant and is near completion.

The town has entered into several Inter-Municipal Agreements this year. The first with Madison County for computer networking, IT consulting and services for the town office; the second with the town of Nelson for the purpose of the formation and construction of the Route 20 Water District. Upon completion, the village of Cazenovia will operate and maintain the water system through Inter-Municipal Agreements with the towns of Cazenovia and Nelson.

Residents of New Woodstock continue to enjoy improvements at Heritage Park, including sidewalks on School Street and leading to the new gazebo. Work also began on the sidewalks on Elm Street.

As we move into 2018, we will continue to work on various community improvement projects, including the sidewalks to Fenner Field, the potential consolidation between the town and village of Cazenovia, and taking over responsibility for the Madison County Sewage Treatment Plant. As of January 2018, the town will assume responsibility for the management, maintenance, operation, billing, financing and future infrastructure of the plant.

I look forward to another year of representing you at both the town and county level on matters that are important to us all. Happy Holidays.

