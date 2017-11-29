Wireless Zone collecting Toys for Tots donations

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

While many people spend the holiday season searching for the newest technological toys for their families and themselves, Wireless Zone of Baldwinsville is encouraging its customers to give back toys of a different sort. The B’ville store is one of several Wireless Zones across the nation partnering with Toys for Tots, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program that provides holiday gifts for children in need.

“We’ve been partners for them for the last six years or so. It’s a great program. We really believe in it,” said Brian Cavallo, the owner of Wireless Zone of B’ville.

Toys for Tots was founded in 1947 by Major Bill Hendricks, whose wife, Diane, could not find an organization to distribute toys to underprivileged children. She wanted to donate a handmade Raggedy Ann doll. Major Hendricks, then public relations director for Warner Bros., got together with his fellow reservists and placed donation bins outside of movie theaters in Los Angeles. By Christmas 1947, they had collected 5,000 toys.

In 1991, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was created to officially promote donations, partner with private companies for promotions and enable tax-deductible donations.

“Over its lifespan, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributed over 530 million toys to over 244 million less fortunate children,” the Toys for Tots website reads.

Toys for Tots collects brand new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Items that resemble weapons or contain food are not allowed.

In addition to accepting donations from the community, Cavallo said the Wireless Zone of B’ville team comes together to donate as well.

“We get a collection going within the store and we go to Five Below,” he said.

Five Below is a discount retailer of toys, accessories and other goods that cost up to $5. Toy donations, Cavallo said, need not be expensive to make a difference in a child’s life.

“This time of year a lot of people associate with presents,” Cavallo said. “There are a lot of people in unfortunate situations that don’t get to experience that. [Toys for Tots makes] the season great for kids who don’t get the luxuries we have.”

Cavallo said the toys collected at Wireless Zone will go to children in the Syracuse area.

“Here in Syracuse they do use them locally. Not every place is like that,” he said.

The cutoff date for donations for 2017 is Dec. 14. After that, any toys donated will be held over for the 2018 holiday season.

Wireless Zone is located at 15 E. Genesee St. in the village of Baldwinsville across from the B’ville Diner. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call (315) 849-1177 or email wz423@wireless-zone.com for more information.

To learn more about Toys for Tots, find other drop-off locations in the Syracuse area or make a monetary donation, visit syracuse-ny.toysfortots.org.



