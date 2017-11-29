From the Liverpool Public Library: Big Mike leaves Christmastime collection to LPL

A present from Big Mike Fiss to the LPL local music-loving community.

By Mark Bialczak

Communications Specialist

For 15 years in a row, Big Mike Fiss helped shine a bright light on Central New York musicians when the holidays rolled around.

From 1995 to 2009, “Big Mike’s Christmastime in Syracuse” gathered a couple dozen or so songs from a diverse list of bands, solo artists, choruses and choirs. The veteran radio host allowed the work of professionals who made a nice dollar playing out at night and making records to stand next to that of school groups whose only recording, ever, would be this one and only effort.

All proceeds went to charity, first the Ronald McDonald House and then Casey’s Place.

Fiss enjoyed working with all of them, as well as veteran studio wizard and local music scene legend Todd Hobin. The musicians appreciated it. Central New Yorkers purchased plenty.

And then people started downloading their music more and buying CDs less, bringing an end to the tradition.

This year, Fiss decided to leave two full sets of the 15-CD collection to the Liverpool Public Library. The donation is a goodbye present of sorts as he leaves the Central New York airwaves. His final day after 40 years in the business was the morning before Thanksgiving.

Central New York music fans and holiday music lovers alike can check out the CDs with LPL card. The volumes are siting proudly on display in the middle of the LPL’s big room. They also can be found and reserved via a catalog search at LPL.org.

While you’re at it, why not take a moment to take a look at the depth of the local music collection available for cardholders to check out? And, if you’re a musician with a CD who isn’t in the collection, feel free to drop one off for Librarian Annette Friedrichs to consider for inclusion.

