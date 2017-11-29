 

Book talk on women’s suffrage this Friday at Gage Center in Fayetteville

Nov 29, 2017 Arts, Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin

This Friday, Dec. 1, The Matilda Joslyn Gage Center will host a book talk with Susan Goodier, who will speak about her, and co-author Karen Pastorello’s new book “Women Will Vote: Winning Suffrage in New York State.”

“Women Will Vote” celebrates the 2017 centenary of women’s right to full suffrage in New York State. Goodier and Pastorello highlight the activism of rural, urban, African American, Jewish, immigrant and European American women, as well as male suffragists, both upstate and downstate, that led to the positive outcome of the 1917 referendum.

Goodier and Pastorello argue that the popular nature of the women’s suffrage movement in New York State and the resounding success of the referendum at the polls relaunched suffrage as a national issue. If women had failed to gain the vote in New York, Goodier and Pastorello claim, there is good reason to believe that the passage and ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment would have been delayed.

Women Will Vote makes clear how actions of New York’s patchwork of suffrage advocates heralded a gigantic political, social, and legal shift in the United States.

Goodier will be signing copies of the books, which will be available for purchase at the event. Refreshments will be provided.

There will be two event times on Dec. 1: from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Gage Center at 210 E. Genesee Street, Fayetteville.

Attendance is free, but registration is requested. Register online at matildajoslyngage.org/whats-new/susan-goodier-book-signing.

