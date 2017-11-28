Barbara Naylor

Barbara Cross Naylor passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2017, at Shell Point Retirement Community, Ft. Myers, Fla. Barbara was born on Dec. 21, 1922, in Syracuse. Barbara’s parents were Roger Haskell Cross, Sr., and Grace Bristol Cross. She is predeceased by her siblings: Martha Durfee, Laura Cross, and Roger Cross, Jr., her husband, James E. Naylor, and a son, John R. Naylor. She is survived by her children: Peter R Naylor, James E Naylor, Jr.(Ruthie), Judith E Naylor, Thomas R Naylor, and Richard B Naylor (Pat). She raised six children, four grandchildren and cared for her husband as he aged. Barbara was loved by all for her infectious smile, kindness, generosity to others and left a legacy for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara grew up in Fayetteville, next to Green Lake State Park. She was a drum majorette in Fayetteville High School. While in high school, she established a children’s day camp out of her home to earn money for the family. She was an Eagle Scout in Onondaga County. Barbara earned money for college by waiting tables and graduated from Cornell University where she was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. She wrote her own Christian diet cookbook entitled, “The Basic Ingredient,” and was a great cook. conducted classes for a Diet Workshop in Cazenovia. She taught Devotion in Motion, religious dancing. She was a contributor to Camp Farthest Out (CFO).

Christ was first in her life and she led many to Christ. She enjoyed craft projects, including making wood flutes, wind chimes, whirly-gigs, bluebird houses, jigsaw puzzles, gingerbread houses, and playing piano with hymnbooks collected from various churches. She also enjoyed beating her children/grandchildren at Chinese Checkers.

Her memorial service will be conducted at The Village Church at Shell Point Retirement Community, Ft. Myers, Florida on December 9, at 2:15 p.m. Donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

