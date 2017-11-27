LETTER: Durkin: Thanks to all who supported my candidacy

To the editor:

Thanks to all the town of Manlius voters for coming out to vote on November 7. It was one of the largest voter turnouts in the town’s history. It proves that voters are interested in local government and like to have a choice.

It was a privilege to be a candidate for town supervisor. Although the results were not as I had wished, what I experienced during the whole election was phenomenal. Meeting and talking with so many of you gave me an insight into what was so good about our town and what we might look to in the future to make it better.

I want to thank all those people who supported me: who walked for me, who donated to my campaign, who wrote letters and articles for me, who opened their doors to me and finally who gave me their vote, the biggest contribution of all.

This is my town and I will continue to work hard to make sure that diversity, efficiency and transparency in our local government are not lost.

Nancy Durkin

Manlius

