Baltimore Woods to host holiday sale

Holiday Treasures Sale at Baltimore Woods raises money for Camp Scholarship Fund

On Dec. 2 from 10 to 4 p.m. and Dec. 3 from noon to 4 p.m., Baltimore Woods Nature Center of Marcellus will be the venue for a two-day Seasons of Giving Holiday Fundraiser. This one-of-a-kind event will feature the sale of an extensive, private collection of holiday ornaments and décor with all proceeds benefiting the Baltimore Woods Camp Scholarship Fund.

This fund was created to help children, who would otherwise not be able to attend a nature day camp, discover the wonders of nature during a week of summer camp next year. The sale will take place at Baltimore Woods Nature Center, located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Among the treasures, shoppers will find miniature themed-trees, wreaths, nativity sets, botanical prints, holiday village scenes, unique wall-framed trees, decorative wall plates, and hundreds of ornaments.

Long-time member and supporter of Baltimore Woods, Viji Patil, graciously donated her personal holiday collection. Patil felt this fundraiser would be the perfect way to bring joy to families as they celebrate the holidays this winter, while at the same time helping families send their children to The Woods to experience unstructured outdoor adventure and exploration next summer.

“I have always been excited and inspired by the holiday season,” says Patil, “It seems a natural fit to consider selling this wonderful collection of ornaments and decorations that have brought joy to the season over many years, and the holidays are happy times for children. So, if families can take these ornaments into their homes and enjoy spending time together, and, at the same time, the money goes to a child next summer that can experience nature at Baltimore Woods, the season of giving is extended multi-fold.”

Over the years, Patil has shared her time, talent, and passion for the holidays with the Syracuse community as well as with the Skaneateles community where she resides. Many of the ornaments at the sale once graced the holiday trees at the Everson Museum.

In 2011, Patil designed and constructed a gingerbread village which was displayed at the Skaneateles Creamery many visitors to enjoy. Patil has been a dedicated supporter of the Baltimore Woods Camp Scholarship Fund in large and small ways, even designing and selling hand-crafted notecards that are sold in the gift shop at Baltimore Woods.

She explains her passion behind the fundraising, stating “It’s important, I believe, that children need to know how much of their life depends on nature and how they, themselves, are a part of it.”

Whitney Lash-Marshall, executive director at Baltimore Woods, says the nature center is fortunate to have so many members and donors like Patil in its midst who are passionate about the mission at The Woods.

Lash-Marshall states, “The scholarship program provides not only the opportunity for a child to attend camp for a week, but to have incredible experiences that will impact them for a lifetime. It gives them the chance to get outside and be active, to push their own boundaries as they explore and use their imaginations, and to build a new community of friends. So often campers come back to share memories of how much attending Baltimore Woods camps still means to them and how the lessons they learned have stuck with them.”

Shoppers attending the Seasons of Giving sale will find free parking, free admission, and hot cider to sip. The hiking trails at Baltimore Woods will be open for those who might like to experience a little of Mother Nature’s holiday spirit as well.

