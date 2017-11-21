At the Library

At the Library

By Nickie Marquis and Deanna King

Skaneateles Library

Skaneateles Library is excited to share the latest library happenings with the community as a regular contributor the Skaneateles Press. As a cultural and informational hub in the community, our goal is to ensure everyone in the community is aware of the many valuable resources available right here in the Village to inspire learning and enrich their lives.

We’ll highlight not only our extensive programming and exclusive cardholder perks but also re-introduce some of our lesser-known services. Did you know that Skaneateles Library offers access to SAT practice tests and various databases for students? Or, that the library is home to unique items like kilowatt meters that are available to borrow?

In this month’s column, we’re focused on some unique events and services we are offering:

On Nov. 28, the library will host special guest Sam Van Aken, artist, Syracuse University professor and creator of the world-renowned Tree of 40 Fruit, made famous by the video that went viral online. Van Aken will share the story of how his labor of love and conservation became reality. The tree which Van Aken began working on in 2011 has the ability to grow 40 different varieties of edible stone fruit, including peach, plum, apricot, nectarine, cherry, and almond. Attendees will learn the story behind this fascinating accomplishment, and what the tree represents as a form of art as well as its role in the sciences and conservation.

Tree of 40 Fruit Event Details

Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, NY 13152

This event is free and open to the public, registration is appreciated. Register at: SkaneatelesLibrary.org

We hope you’ll join us for the Tree of 40 Fruit. We also want to remind you that the holidays are coming and there’s always something great happening at the library!

Sure, there are fun activities at the library for families during the holidays. But we also recognize the holidays can be stressful, too. That’s why we’ve partnered with the Finger Lakes Mindfulness Meditation group to offer monthly classes that teach mindfulness and meditation practices to help participants take better care of themselves, to encourage happiness and awareness of the present moment, and contribute to building a healthier and a more compassionate society. Through periods of silent meditation and a facilitated discussion, we will explore how awareness of the present moment can help calm and steady our life experiences. Instructions will be provided to those who are new to meditation. The event is to meditators of all levels. Please bring a cushion from home if you wish to sit on the floor; chairs are also available.

Mindfulness Meditation Event Details

Thursdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 21 at 6 p.m.

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, NY 13152

This event is free and open to the public.

Be sure to check our website often for the most up to date program and event schedules, and to register for this and upcoming programs. You can also “like” us on Facebook facebook.com/SkaneatelesLibrary.

