Annual brass and bells holiday concert on Dec. 10

Event to raise funds for educational needs in Haiti

On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. the United Church of Fayetteville Handbell Choir and the Syracuse University Brass Ensemble will perform their annual holiday concert.

A freewill offering will be taken for its Haiti Educational Partnership to purchase pre-school books and workbooks. Concertgoers are also encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item for the F-M Community Outreach Food pantry. (Checks can be made out to United Church with “Haiti” in the memo.)

The Syracuse University Brass Ensemble, directed by Dr. James T. Spencer and Craig Elwood, is composed of about 35 accomplished brass and percussion musicians from it faculty, students, staff and alumni, the SUNY Upstate Medical University faculty and staff, and musicians from Upstate New York Communities.

United Church of Fayetteville’s Handbell Choir, directed by Jared Spencer, is part of the church’s music ministry program and is composed of 12 musicians who ring Schulmerich Handbells for worship and community programs.

Some of the pieces on the program will be: the “William Tell Overture,” “A Christmas Herald,” “Midnight Sleighride,” “It’s beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “Silent Night,” “Enter the Galaxies,” “Highland Cathedral” and “O Holy Night.” The concert will end with an audience carol sing-along with brass and organ.

All are invited. A reception will follow the concert in Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 310 E. Genesee Street and is handicapped accessible.

For more information, visit theucf.org or call 315-637-3186.

