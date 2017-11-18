 

Nov 18, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Your Opinion

LETTER: Lysander Parks and Rec says thanks for help with window painting

To the editor:

The Lysander Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank the following organizations for their assistance over the past two weekends with the annual Halloween window painting: the Lions Club of Baldwinsville and Phoenix, the Baldwinsville Boy Scouts Troop 119 and the crew from the Baldwinsville Volunteer Fire Department and other individuals.

You are all proof of what a community can do when they work together and we sincerely appreciate your assistance. Thank you!

Tony Burkinshaw and Terrie Massaro

Lysander Parks and Recreation

