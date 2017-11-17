Thieves target CNY apartment complexes, sheriff’s office warns

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies are investigating a rash of thefts from rental drop boxes in apartment complexes throughout Onondaga County.

Over the past week, sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement agencies throughout Onondaga County have investigated numerous thefts occurring from various apartment complexes, whereby the thieves have been stealing money orders and checks from drop boxes outside the rental offices.

Deputies investigating these thefts discovered that the thieves are utilizing some type of sticky substance on the end of a wire which they then feed into the drop box to fish out the money orders and or checks. Deputies believe the thieves are “washing” the money orders and checks so they can substitute themselves as the payee, and sometimes they even change the payment amount.

As deputies continue to investigate these thefts, they suggest that landlords/apartment complexes discontinue the use of drop boxes for rental payment, and encourage other methods of payment.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 315-435-3051 or by sending a tip utilizing the Tip411 app.

