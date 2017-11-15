Pumpkin Run results announced

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Cazenovia Class of 2019 hosted the Sixth Annual Pumpkin Run 5K. Jimi McPherson finished in first place in the men’s category for the second consecutive year. (submitted photo)

McPherson, Steinberg place first

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Cazenovia Class of 2019 hosted the Sixth Annual Pumpkin Run 5K.

The race results were as follows:

Place — Runner’s Name — Time

1 — Jimi McPherson — 0:17:56

2 — Noah DeRochie — 0:19:38

3 — Liam Flannery — 0:20:39

4 — Jakob Buckley — 0:21:04

5 — Ben McPherson — 0:21:50

6 — Comeau — 0:24:58

7 — James West — 0:25:00

8 — Eric Groff — 0:25:03

9 — Emma Steinberg — 0:25:21

10 — Hunter McCullough — 0:26:05

11 — Joslin Gavitt — 0:26:40

12 — Anna Edwards — 0:26:41

13 — Raeny Thompson — 0:26:45

14 — Nancy Haws — 0:28:54

15 — Honey Beth Nelson — 0:28:58

16 — Patricia Slocum — 0:29:06

17 — Maggie Rowles — 0:29:36

18 — Emily Rowles — 0:29:37

19 — Penny Noll — 0:30:46

20 — Dave Groff — 0:31:01

21 — Jon Sayre — 0:31:04

22 — Margaret Huftalen — 0:31:06

23 — Bess Johnson — 0:31:06

24 — Mae Sayre — 0:31:10

25 — Basil Sayre — 0:31:17

26 — Dean Johnson — 0:31:31

27 — Deb McCullough — 0:31:38

28 — Christine June — 0:33:17

29 — Katherine Frega — 0:33:39

30 — Elizabeth Carpenter — 0:35:44

31 — Maggie Carpenter — 0:35:45

32 — Sophia Gaff — 0:35:46

33 — Gus Sayre — 0:36:47

34 — Maria Alteri — 0:37:16

35 — Samuel Alteri — 0:37:19

36 — Kathy Vickers — 0:42:07

37 — Bridgett Dougnefty — 0:44:08

38 — Jeff Lawrenz — 0:50:09

