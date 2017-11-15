Maliga, Willard sign letters of intent for colleges

Nov 15, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
CHS seniors Morgan Maliga and Chloe Willard signed letters of intent last week to attend and play lacrosse at Division 1 colleges. (photo by John Meyer)
Two Cazenovia High School girls lacrosse players signed letters of intent for college this week. Morgan Maliga declared her intentions to attend Binghamton University and join the women’s lacrosse team (NCAA Division I) and signed a letter of intent, while Chloe Willard declared her intentions to attend the University of Colorado and join the women’s lacrosse team (NCAA Division I) and sign a letter of intent.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
