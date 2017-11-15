 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Maliga, Willard sign letters of intent for colleges

Nov 15, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Maliga, Willard sign letters of intent for colleges

CHS seniors Morgan Maliga and Chloe Willard signed letters of intent last week to attend and play lacrosse at Division 1 colleges. (photo by John Meyer)

Two Cazenovia High School girls lacrosse players signed letters of intent for college this week. Morgan Maliga declared her intentions to attend Binghamton University and join the women’s lacrosse team (NCAA Division I) and signed a letter of intent, while Chloe Willard declared her intentions to attend the University of Colorado and join the women’s lacrosse team (NCAA Division I) and sign a letter of intent.

Comment on this Story

Welcomethe holidays at municipal tree lighting events
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill