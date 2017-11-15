Maliga, Willard sign letters of intent for colleges

CHS seniors Morgan Maliga and Chloe Willard signed letters of intent last week to attend and play lacrosse at Division 1 colleges. (photo by John Meyer)

Two Cazenovia High School girls lacrosse players signed letters of intent for college this week. Morgan Maliga declared her intentions to attend Binghamton University and join the women’s lacrosse team (NCAA Division I) and signed a letter of intent, while Chloe Willard declared her intentions to attend the University of Colorado and join the women’s lacrosse team (NCAA Division I) and sign a letter of intent.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story