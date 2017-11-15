Educational greenhouse dedicated to former mayor and ESM Superintendent

Minoa Mayor Bill Brazill, right, unveils the sign for the DeSiato-Donovan Greenhouse at the Cleanwater Educational Research Facility. Desiato, center, and Donovan, right, watch from the side. (photo by Hayleigh Gowans)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

A greenhouse was recently built at the “Cleanwater Educational Research Facility (CERF)” in Minoa to benefit students of East Syracuse Minoa High School and SUNY ESF and a dedication ceremony held last week to officially open the educational tool in honor of former Minoa mayor Richard Donovan and ESM Superintendent Donna DeSiato.

The greenhouse was made possible by a grant from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOLA) and the ESM Education Foundation. On Nov. 9, students, facility and workers from the Village of Minoa gathered while Minoa Mayor Bill Brazill dedicate the greenhouse facility to Donovan and DeSiato, who were instrumental in beginning the CERF at the wastewater treatment facility on Kalin Drive in Minoa.

Every year for about eight years, students from the ESM High School’s Global Environment class, a hands-on course taught by ESM science teachers John and Pam Herrington, get a chance to work on research projects at the Minoa CERF facility. Students in this class gain college credits from SUNY ESF and they work on a research projects to make a presentation at the end of the year, which allows the upcoming students in the course know how they can continue research.

“This is a project that is like no other in the world,” said DeSiato. “We truly believe at ESM education needs to embrace that when you give students real life experiences they will make decisions about what works and doesn’t work. They will even do better and improve on it to make research for what will make a better place.”

The projects and studies involve learning about a fuel-producing biodigester, modified constructed wetland capable of reducing pharmaceutical impacts in wastewater, auqaponics and now in the large greenhouse learning how to grow different plants.

This greenhouse replaces a smaller shack where artificial lighting had to be used to grow plants. The greenhouse is kept heated during the winter months thanks heat given off by a nearby leaf pile composting. The leaves are collected each year by DPW workers and brought to the facility to be used for this reason.

“It’s been truly a partnership,” said Donovan. “There are countless people who have been involved … I know you [students] will take full advantage of it.”

