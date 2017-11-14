DeWitt, National Grid celebrate the trees

Nov 14, 2017 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Government
National Grid this week presented a check for $1,550 to the Town of DeWitt as part of the company’s 10,000 Trees program. Pictured from left: Town tree committee Chair Ann Stevens, town sustainability coordinator Christine Manchester, town Supervisor Ed Michalenko and National Grid arborist Jim Maloney. (photo by Jason Emerson)
National Grid this week presented a check for $1,550 to the Town of DeWitt as part of the company’s 10,000 Trees program. The program reimburses municipalities that plant small-to-medium growth trees under utility wires, which prevents utility line conflicts with trees and enhances a municipality’s aesthetic.
Since 2008, National grid has given $13,550 to DeWitt under the 10,000 Trees program, said town sustainability coordinator Christine Manchester.
The most recent check was presented at the town board’s Nov. 13 regular meeting.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
