DeWitt, National Grid celebrate the trees

Nov 14, 2017

National Grid this week presented a check for $1,550 to the Town of DeWitt as part of the company’s 10,000 Trees program. Pictured from left: Town tree committee Chair Ann Stevens, town sustainability coordinator Christine Manchester, town Supervisor Ed Michalenko and National Grid arborist Jim Maloney. (photo by Jason Emerson)

National Grid this week presented a check for $1,550 to the Town of DeWitt as part of the company’s 10,000 Trees program. The program reimburses municipalities that plant small-to-medium growth trees under utility wires, which prevents utility line conflicts with trees and enhances a municipality’s aesthetic.

Since 2008, National grid has given $13,550 to DeWitt under the 10,000 Trees program, said town sustainability coordinator Christine Manchester.

The most recent check was presented at the town board’s Nov. 13 regular meeting.

