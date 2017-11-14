 

Centenarian voter proud to cast ballot

Nov 14, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, News

Centenarian voter proud to cast ballot

Local resident Pat Crosby, who turned 100 years old this year, when the centenarian arrived to vote Nov. 7 -- the 100th anniversary of women;'s suffrage. (photo by Lisa Silverman)

Cazenovia resident Lisa Silverman worked the Nov. 7 election at the St. James church polling station and took this picture of local resident Pat Crosby, who turned 100 years old this year, when the centenarian arrived to vote. “She proudly accepted the election sticker which read ‘I Voted! Honoring 100 Years of Women’s Right to Vote,’” Silverman said. “I asked her if she was happy that women now voted. She proudly said, ‘Of course I’m happy that women can vote!’”

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

