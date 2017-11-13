Camillus Chamber of Commerce to host Small Business Saturday

Camillus chamber celebrates small business Saturday

By Kathy Kitt

GCCC

The holiday season is upon us, which means holiday shopping is upon us. While everyone is familiar with Black Friday deals at large corporate companies, Small Business Saturday is locally owned business’ counter-holiday. It always takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving; this year’s date is Nov. 25 and Camillus’ locally owned businesses have come together to participate. Twenty Eight local businesses from the Greater Camillus Chamber of Commerce are offering deals on Small Business Saturday. These deals can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website and facebook page, which includes deals on gift cards, products and services. In addition, to deals on Saturday, Nov. 25, the chamber will be hosting a week long scavenger hunt. Guests are encouraged to visit different locally owned businesses from Saturday Nov. 18 until Small Business Saturday to answer a question for each establishment.

“We want to showcase all the amazing local businesses we have right in our area.” Says Michele Roesch, owner of the Brasserie Bar and Bistro. “Stop in and see some of the local places, find out more about what they offer, and support by shopping local this holiday.”

The guest with the most correct answers about locally owned businesses in Camillus and its surrounding area will win a $100 gift certificate redeemable at any of the twenty eight participating businesses.

“The scavenger hunt will be a breeze to accomplish if all the things on your to-do list for the week of Thanksgiving take place at locally owned Camillus businesses” says Roesch.

The Greater Camillus Chamber of Commerce is hosting this event for the first year. More information about the event can be found on the chamber website and Facebook page.

If you would like more information regarding this topic, please contact Michele Roesch at 315-436-6717 or email at thebrasserie5@gmail.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story