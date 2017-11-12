Westhill girls soccer in state final

The irony of Westhill seeking a fourth state public high-school championship to go with the three it earned in the late 1990s was that, in this state final four, it would need to go through two private-school opponents to win it all.

In the first of these assignments, Westhill met Section I champion Albertus Magnus in Saturday’s state semifinal, relying on its defense and an unlikely source of post-season heroics to defeat the Falcons 1-0.

Though Magnus controlled the game’s early flow, by the middle of the first half the Warriors were beginning to assert control, as shown when Erica Gangemi put a shot off the post in the 19th minute, the closest call for either side as it went to intermission still 0-0.

A Westhill defense that already had 16 shutouts on its ledger would shine again. Against the top Falcons forward, Danielle LaRochelle, Sam VanBuren, Hannah Dorfman, Reilly Geer and Alyssa Holstein took turns marking or double-teaming her whenever she had possession.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ attack probed and waited for a breakthrough. It came in the 57th minute when freshman Sophia Caron, taking a pass from Gangemi on the left side, hit a sliding shot past Magnus goalie Mary Amonica.

The Falcons did put on some late-game pressure, with LaRochelle sending a close-up shot over the net as time wound down, but Westhill held

