Annual elimination of water chestnuts in the Seneca River begins July 23

Jul 19, 2018 Sarah Hall Baldwinsville Messenger, Health, News, Outdoors, Star Review
A view of the Seneca River from the Ritter Community House at Community Park in Baldwinsville. (Photo courtesy of the Baldwinsville Lions Club)
The Onondaga County Health Department will begin to reduce the number of water chestnuts in the Seneca River in the Baldwinsville and Three Rivers areas on: Monday, July 23; Thursday, July 26; and Friday, July 27. Rain dates are Tuesday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 25. Water chestnuts are plants that are rooted in the river bottom. Water chestnuts spread quickly and their seeds can remain dormant for several years making elimination of water chestnuts a multi-year effort. Due to their thick formation, water chestnuts hinder navigation, crowd native plants, and reduce fish habitat.
The primary herbicide that will be used for this purpose is Clearcast (active ingredient: imazamox). Rodeo (active ingredient: glyphosate) will also be used. Clearcast and Rodeo are considered safe for the control of vegetation in and around natural bodies of water and non-cropland sites. However, Clearcast and Rodeo are harmful if absorbed through the skin or inhaled and can cause moderate eye irritation. As a precautionary measure, we are asking the public to avoid the areas while they are being treated. Signs will be posted to identify the treated areas. Detailed descriptions and maps of the treatment areas are available at: ongov.net/health/waterchestnuts.html.
For more information about the pesticides that will be used, please visit:
• Clearcast: sepro.com/documents/clearcast_Label.pdf
• Rodeo: dowagro.com/en-us/vm/products/rodeo
Sarah Hall is the editor of the Eagle Star-Review and the Baldwinsville Messenger. The 2012 winner of the Syracuse Press Club's Selwyn Kershaw Professional Standards Award, she has been with Eagle Newspapers since 2006. She is a Liverpool native.
Jul 19, 2018 0
Jul 19, 2018 0
Jul 19, 2018 0
Jul 19, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 19, 2018
Jul 19, 2018
Jul 19, 2018