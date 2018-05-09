Fallen but not forgotten: Honor and Remember Run/Walk returns May 19

Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider, a 2006 Baker graduate, was killed in Afghanistan by an improvised explosive device on June 30, 2011. He was 23. His parents, Rick and Lorie Schneider, created the Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation in his memory. (Submitted photo)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

In 2011, Lorie Schneider lost a son, but since then, she’s gained an even bigger — and ever-growing — family.

After the death of their 23-year-old son in Afghanistan, Lorie and her husband Rick created the Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting “active duty, reserve and retired United States Armed Forces members, their families and injured and recovering heroes.”

Through the foundation, Lorie said, she has connected with numerous people, volunteers and veterans alike.

“It’s a way for me to experience family in a different way,” she said. “We don’t have Kyle physically with us, but he inspires people each and every day.”

The Schneiders’ newfound “family” will come together once again for the annual Honor and Remember Run/Walk on May 19 at Van Buren Park. The event will raise money for the foundation and pay tribute to the men and women who have defended our country.

“We can’t change what happened, but we can honor Kyle every day,” Lorie said. “Kyle was committed to service through his country, serving his country for freedom. Let us be there for our veterans and their families.”

Each year, the event grows and welcomes more community members, supporters and organizations into its fold. Lorie Schneider said community support is key to the success of the Honor and Remember Run/Walk, and it’s important to start early. Singers from Ray Middle School will perform the national anthem, and members of Palmer Elementary School’s Girls Who Run club will hand out water bottles and cheer the runners on.

“I love getting students involved,” Lorie said. “I just think its so important to educate our youth about coming together as a community to honor our veterans and remember our fallen, but also to show them what you can do.”

One special guest this year is Anthony Marquez of XVII Carvings. Marquez is a Marine Corps veteran whose goal is to present a Battlefield Cross — a wood carving of a fallen soldier’s boots, rifle and helmet made with a chainsaw — to the families of Marines killed in action.

“These carvings are very important to me, and my main goal is honoring those who sacrificed everything and ensuring the families that their loved ones are not forgotten,” Marquez wrote on his website, xviicarvings.com.

The Schneider family’s mission is to make sure Kyle is not forgotten and to share his legacy with the Baldwinsville community and beyond.

“This is a blessing for me to be able to say his name, share his stories about the man he’d become,” Lorie said. “We would not be able to do what we do for our veterans without our community.”

‘It’s my turn’

A 2006 graduate of Baker High School, Kyle Schneider joined the United States Marine Corps in 2008 after leaving Onondaga Community College. He wanted to give back to his community and his country.

“It’s my turn,” he told his parents.

“[Kyle] wanted to serve something higher than himself,” Lt. Col. John D. Harrill, Schneider’s battalion commander, said after Kyle’s death. “I remember talking to him in the barracks. He left community college because he didn’t feel like he was doing enough for the country he loved.”

Cpl. Schneider was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force. The 3rd Platoon was deployed to Afghanistan in January 2011 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Kyle was injured in May 2011 and insisted on returning to combat.

On June 30, 2011, Kyle was killed in Helmand Province by an improvised explosive device. He was 23.

After Kyle’s death, Rick and Lorie Schneider modeled the Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation’s programs after their son’s interests or passions.

Kyle was an animal lover, so the foundation helps provides veterans with service and therapy dogs. The foundation organizes fishing trips for soldiers through the NYS Bass Chapter Federation, as Kyle was an avid outdoorsman. The organization also provides care packages to service members both overseas and stateside.

The family waiting room at the Syracuse VA Medical Center was named after Kyle in 2014, and the foundation makes sure the Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Family Waiting Room stays well-stocked with snacks, toiletries and entertainment items.

There is also a “Drive a Van” vehicle named after Kyle. DAV volunteers transport veterans to and from medical care.

In addition to its many programs, the Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation presents a graduating Baker senior with a scholarship.

“For us as a family, every act of kindness is freedom extended,” Lorie said.

Race is on Armed Forces Day

The Honor and Remember Run/Walk takes place Saturday, May 19, at Van Buren Park on Connors Road. The opening ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m. in the Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Lodge at the park. The free kids’ fun run starts at 8 a.m. and the main 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is $25 through May 14 and $30 from May 15 until the day of the event. Visit cplkyleschneider.com/honor-remember-run-walk to register or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

The race falls on Armed Forces Day, which is traditionally observed the third Saturday in May. It also follows the anniversary of the day Kyle was awarded his first Purple Heart, May 18, 2011.

Avid marathoner Ellen Brunet returns this year as volunteer coordinator. Brunet has participated in the Marine Corps Marathon and the Honor and Remember Run/Walk and is a friend of the Schneider family. Anyone interested in volunteering at the race can contact her at elbrunet@yahoo.com.

Each year, the foundation lines the course with the “Honor a Hero” display. Families can submit photographs and information in honor of or in memory of their loved ones who served their country to cpl.krsfoundation@yahoo.com. Submissions must be high-resolution JPG or PDF files. The cost is $20.

2018 Honored Veteran of the Year: Gary Brown

U.S. Army Spc. Gary W. Brown of Baldwinsville served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm with the Special Operations Civil Affairs Unit. During his service in Operation Desert Storm, he was attached to the First Marine Division (IMEF). He has been awarded multiple medals, including the Southwest Asia Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star.

Brown continues to serve our country and its veterans as a 25-year member of the Baldwinsville VFW Post 153. He has been post commander for seven years and serves as the POW/MIA chairperson. For the past six years, Brown has spearheaded a VFW Big Chill team that has raised close to $20,000 for Baldwinsville charities and veterans organizations.

Brown is also a member of the Baldwinsville American Legion Post 113 and has served on the Baldwinsville Memorial Day parade committee for 12 years. Brown resides in Baldwinsville with his wife Melissa and two children, Jacob and Gabi, all of whom are active volunteers in service to veterans. He works for Mineo Wholesale Foods.

Blood drive to be held at Crouse May 30 to June 1

The Honor and Remember Run/Walk isn’t the only way to honor Kyle Schneider. Crouse Health is hosting its seventh annual Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Memorial Blood Drive. Lorie Schneider said last year’s drive collected just over 100 pints; the goal this year is 150 pints.

The blood drive takes place in the small cafeteria at Crouse Health, 736 Irving Ave., Syracuse, on the following dates:

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 30

• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 31

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 1

Each donor will receive a gift card and complimentary valet parking, and donors are encouraged to wear red, white and blue in Kyle’s honor.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to schedule a blood donation, call 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and type “Crouse” in Find a Blood Drive.

