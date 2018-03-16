 

B’ville Public Library celebrates Celtic music and dance

Mar 16, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Music, News

Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble

Celtic Céilidh features harps, dance and singalong

Baldwinsville Public Library will host its annual Celtic Céilidh the day after St. Patrick’s Day. Starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18, audience members will enjoy a mass of harps with the Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble, dances with local Irish dance school Rince Na Sonas and an Irish song singalong. The party is free, and Irish-themed refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon.

The Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble will play several Celtic airs on eight to 12 giant floor harps, many decorated with intricate Celtic knots. Then local dance school Rince Na Sonas School of Irish Dance will demonstrate Irish step dancing and ceilidh dancing by youngsters of many different ages. In addition to their annual appearance in the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Day Parade, many of the children compete in regional feis, or Irish dance competitions. The Céilidh will wrap up with an Irish Favorites Singalong, led by Julia Schult, Baldwinsville’s Experiential Learning Librarian.

Baldwinsville Public Library is a member of the Onondaga County Public Libraries, and is chartered to serve the residents of the Baldwinsville School District. More information on library services is available at bville.lib.ny.us.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

