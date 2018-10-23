East Syracuse to hold 12th annual Burn Run

(courtesy East Syracuse Department’s Burn Run Facebook page)

The East Syracuse Fire Department will be supporting the Burn Foundation of Central New York again this year by holding its 12th annual Burn Run on Sunday, Nov. 4, at East Syracuse Fire Department Station no. 2, located at 148 Sanders Creek Parkway in East Syracuse.

The race will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and offers options to participate in the 5K race, 10K race, or both. A free kids run will also be held in the morning.

Since the race’s inception, the East Syracuse Fire Department (ESFD) has donated funds to help burn survivors treated at local hospitals. In 2011, ESFD shifted its focus when the Burn Foundation of Central New York was formed and it decided to give the proceeds of the race to the Burn Foundation of Central New York.

The primary function of the fund is paying for children with burn injuries to attend Burn Camp where they have an opportunity to interact with other adolescents that have suffered through similar injuries and to receive emotional and physical support.

Race registration information can be found at TheBurnRun.org and Runsignup.com/Race/NY/EastSyracuse/TheBurnRun to sign up.

5K or 10K Registration is $25, and an additional $5 to run both races. Add an additional $5 if registering on Packet Pickup or Race Day.

For more information, contact John C. Jensen or Paul Knierman at the East Syracuse Fire Department by emailing theburnrun@gmail.com, calling 315-437-3541, ext. 4 or visit its website at TheBurnRun.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story