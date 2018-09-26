‘Walk a Madison County Monday Mile Day’ is Sept. 29

Monday Miles have been popping up around Madison County over the last two years as a way to encourage people who may not have been previously active to begin walking on a marked mile. There are now 12 Monday Miles across Madison County.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, several Monday Miles will have Live Well Committee members and volunteers at the starting point of each Monday Mile from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a fun walk. There will also be different activities at some of the Monday Miles. Healthy snacks will be available. When a survey is filled out following the completion of the Monday Mile, participants will have a chance to win a Fit Bit flex, Fitness trackers, Fleet Feet gift certificates and other prizes.

Monday Miles are a part of the Syracuse University Lerner Center Healthy Monday Program, www.healthymonday.com. The marked miles are called “Monday Miles” because it has been found most people have a goal of beginning a healthier lifestyle program “on Monday.” Monday Miles are marked one-mile walks meant to be used any day of the week. One mile takes an average of 20 minutes to walk and can be a major portion of the recommended 30 minutes of activity per day.

The Madison County Rural Health Council’s Live Well Committee members have collaborated with the Syracuse University Lerner Center to create Monday Miles in rural areas of Madison County, to create community environments for physical activity and to encourage activity in areas where the overweight and obesity rates are the highest.

The most recent data shows the prevalence of obesity in Madison County is 29 percent.

Monday Miles are located in:

•Brookfield: Start at the entrance to Brookfield Town Park.

•Canastota: Start at the intersection of Canal Street and North Main Street.

•Chittenango: Start at the Creek Walk Entrance across the street from the library.

•DeRuyter: Start at the intersection of Railroad Street and Seminary Street.

•DeRuyter: Start at Smith Park off Railroad Street, next to the parking lot.

•Hamilton: Start at the Hamilton Public Library.

•Morrisville: Start at Edward R. Andrews Elementary School.

•New Woodstock: Start at the New Woodstock Free Library.

•Oneida: Start at the Rail Trail on Seneca Street, behind Oneida High School.

For more information, go to mcruralhealthcouncil.org, like the Rural Health Council of Madison County on Facebook or call 315-447-7625 or 315-454-2108 for more information.

