Woodcock family memorial blood drive set for Oct. 13

Giving back to the community was something Stu Woodcock did his whole life. He was an active member of the United Church of Fayetteville, a decorated Boy Scout volunteer where he served in many roles including scoutmaster, a life member of the Fayetteville Fire Department where he was a firefighter and fire police, and a volunteer with the Erieville Fire Department.

In 2010, Stu was diagnosed with a blood disorder. While undergoing treatment, Stu needed approximately 200 blood transfusions. He passed away after battling the disease for two years.

“When someone you love has a terminal illness, every moment is precious,” said Tori Woodcock-Andruczyk. “Dad lived two years after he was diagnosed with MDS, thanks to blood donors. Without those blood transfusions, we wouldn’t have had that time together.”

Even after his passing, Stu continues to give back to the community. In order to replenish the blood supply given to him while he was ill, Stu asked his family to hold blood drives in his memory.

The seventh blood drive in Stu’s memory will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the United Church of Fayetteville, 310 East Genesee St. It is coordinated by Stu’s wife, Mary Jane, and daughter, Tori Woodcock-Andruczyk.

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story