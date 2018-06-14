 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Annual Fay-Man Day of Races scheduled for July 23

Jun 14, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Health & Fitness, Nonprofits

Annual Fay-Man Day of Races scheduled for July 23

The seventh annual Fay-Man Day of Races is scheduled for Sunday, July 22. For the second consecutive year, the race will jointly benefit the FM All Sports Booster Club and the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The Fay-Man Day of Races includes the Jerry Bisson Memorial 5k and the One Mile Cross Country Family Fun Run.

The Fay-Man Day of Races has raised over $50,000 since it began in 2012. Funds raised for the FM All Sports Booster Club go into a general fund to assist all sports teams and facilities. Proceeds donated to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital will support the Dr. William J. Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders.

In 2017, the Fay-Man Day of Races donated $2,500 to the Golisano Children’s Hospital. The 2018 race, which takes place on July 23, jointly benefits the FM All Sports Booster Club and the Golisano Children’s Hospital. Pictured from left — Front: Nicki Bisson, Ellen Fanning, Kim Berge and Marnie Carter, Fay-Man Committee members, Toni Gary -Director, Community Relations & Development for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Back: Jack Stauffer, FM Booster Club, Scott Sugar, FM Athletic Director and Jenn Geehrer, Fay-Man Committee member. (submitted photo)

The Fay-Man Day of Races is a family fun event that welcomes runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages and abilities. Participants can register online now at fayman.org.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Jerry Bisson Memorial 5k will honor the late Jerry Bisson, who passed away in April of 2015. An avid runner and a long-time supporter of both the FM All Sports Booster Club and the FM running program, Jerry was a Fay-Man Day of Races volunteer and participant.

Registration check-in opens on race day at 7:30 a.m. at FM High School. The one-mile Cross Country Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Jerry Bisson Memorial 5k at 9:30 a.m. Both the 5k and the one-mile fun run will start and finish at Fayetteville-Manlius High School student parking lot.

Race fees are as follows: One Mile Cross Country Fun Run – $15; Jerry Bisson Memorial 5K – $30 through July 21st, $35 on race day. All runners registered by July 10 are guaranteed to receive a free Fay-Man Day of Races T-shirt. Packet pick up is available at check-in on the day of the race, or at Fleet Feet Bridge Street on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Chuck Beeler, cbeeler@mower.com, 315-374-4759.

Comment on this Story

Summer Science Week at the MOST
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling