Annual Fay-Man Day of Races scheduled for July 23

The seventh annual Fay-Man Day of Races is scheduled for Sunday, July 22. For the second consecutive year, the race will jointly benefit the FM All Sports Booster Club and the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The Fay-Man Day of Races includes the Jerry Bisson Memorial 5k and the One Mile Cross Country Family Fun Run.

The Fay-Man Day of Races has raised over $50,000 since it began in 2012. Funds raised for the FM All Sports Booster Club go into a general fund to assist all sports teams and facilities. Proceeds donated to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital will support the Dr. William J. Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The Fay-Man Day of Races is a family fun event that welcomes runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages and abilities. Participants can register online now at fayman.org.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Jerry Bisson Memorial 5k will honor the late Jerry Bisson, who passed away in April of 2015. An avid runner and a long-time supporter of both the FM All Sports Booster Club and the FM running program, Jerry was a Fay-Man Day of Races volunteer and participant.

Registration check-in opens on race day at 7:30 a.m. at FM High School. The one-mile Cross Country Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Jerry Bisson Memorial 5k at 9:30 a.m. Both the 5k and the one-mile fun run will start and finish at Fayetteville-Manlius High School student parking lot.

Race fees are as follows: One Mile Cross Country Fun Run – $15; Jerry Bisson Memorial 5K – $30 through July 21st, $35 on race day. All runners registered by July 10 are guaranteed to receive a free Fay-Man Day of Races T-shirt. Packet pick up is available at check-in on the day of the race, or at Fleet Feet Bridge Street on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Chuck Beeler, cbeeler@mower.com, 315-374-4759.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story