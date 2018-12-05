‘Celebrate Madison’ holiday shopping event coming Dec. 8

Looking to eat local and shop small this year? On Dec. 8, Madison County products will be showcased at the First Annual Celebrate Madison Event from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Ag Center of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County.

Madison County farms and families will display their goods in this free, kid friendly event. Grab your carrots, meats, squashes, spirits and pies; and shop local gifts such as homemade fudges, beeswax candles and more. Pre-orders for items will also be accepted.

Also, Eat Smart New York will be doing a cooking demo for kids to learn how to make healthy snacks for their holidays this year. Santa will be visiting, so bring your camera to snap a free photo.

The Agricultural Education Center at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County is located at 100 Eaton St., Morrisville. For more information, call Jennifer Farwell at 315-684-3001 ext. 126.

