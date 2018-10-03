WHAT WE’RE EATING: Stone Fruit Salad with Lemon and Cotija

Contributed by Chef Christopher Griffin

This salad can rotate with the seasons. Use berries when they are in season, or apples and pears when that’s what you’ve got. Use the best fruit you can find because the fruit is the star of the dish. This salad can be a course that stands alone, or part of a meal – or even a dessert course (served with a sparkling wine perhaps…). The mild saltiness of the cheese will complement and highlight the fruit’s sweetness.

The rule of thumb for a good vinaigrette is keep your ratio about 3 to 1, oil to acid, regardless what acid, oil, or sweetness you use.

Serves 4-6

For the Salad

3 ea, stone fruit, pitted and sliced (I used plumcots, but you can use peaches, nectarines, or whatever looks good.)

1/2 each melon, seeded, skinned and sliced (I used muskmelon and honeydew.)

1/2 cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds), toasted (Could substitute pine nuts or sunflower seeds)

1/2 cup cotija (salty, firm Mexican cheese), crumbled (Could also use feta or queso fresco)

Optional: arugula and / or fresh herbs (mint, tarragon, cilantro or basil would be best)

For the Vinaigrette

1/2 cup FRESH lemon juice

1/4 cup REAL maple syrup

1/2 tsp dijon

1 tablespoon salt

1 1/3 cup neutral flavored oil (canola)

Combine all ingredients for the salad In a blender or food processor, buzz the first four ingredients for vinaigrette until incorporated With the blender still on, slowly incorporate oil until the dressing has emulsified and thickened adjust salt to taste

Note: There will be leftover vinaigrette. It’s great for other salads, or as a marinade for pork or chicken. Could also be used as a sauce on salmon.

