WHAT WE’RE EATING: Basil pesto glazed shrimp

Aug 23, 2018
Basil pesto glazed shrimp
Madison Bistro
Do you have an abundance of fresh basil on your hands? This dish is great for that backyard BBQ with friends and loved ones. It’s a tasty appetizer that leaves an aromatic skewer behind for a non-offensive and biodegradable trash. It goes excellently with a crisp salad of locally-grown tomato and cucumber, and maybe even a buttery chardonnay. Cheers!
*Chicken or pork can easily be substituted for shrimp, if you prefer.
(per serving – multiply as desired)
Fresh rosemary stems – 2 (about a foot long each)
6-8 shrimp (21-25ct)
Fresh basil, large leaves – about 1 cup
Freshly grated parmesan cheese – ½ cup
Garlic, crushed / chopped – 1 Tbs
Extra Virgin Olive Oil – about 1 cup*
*for even lighter version lemon juice can be substituted for olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Basil Pesto
Place basil leaves in a good processor with the parmesan cheese and garlic.
Buzz while adding oil SLOWLY
Add salt and pepper to taste.
To Prepare Shrimp
Remove all leaves from the rosemary stem except for those at the very top. Save the leaves, to add to the olive oil.
Season shrimp with salt and fresh cracked pepper.
Carefully skewer the shrimp onto the rosemary stems.*
*use 2 stems to make flipping on the grill much easier
Place on a hot grill and cook for 2-3 minutes each side.
*use the old clock method to get those nice cross marks: First at 10 o’clock, then at 2 o’clock; turn over and repeat.
Remove from heat and brush with basil pesto.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
