WHAT WE’RE EATING: Basil pesto glazed shrimp

Basil pesto glazed shrimp

Contributed by Victor Ramirez, chef/owner

Madison Bistro

Do you have an abundance of fresh basil on your hands? This dish is great for that backyard BBQ with friends and loved ones. It’s a tasty appetizer that leaves an aromatic skewer behind for a non-offensive and biodegradable trash. It goes excellently with a crisp salad of locally-grown tomato and cucumber, and maybe even a buttery chardonnay. Cheers!

*Chicken or pork can easily be substituted for shrimp, if you prefer.

Ingredients

(per serving – multiply as desired)

Fresh rosemary stems – 2 (about a foot long each)

6-8 shrimp (21-25ct)

Fresh basil, large leaves – about 1 cup

Freshly grated parmesan cheese – ½ cup

Garlic, crushed / chopped – 1 Tbs

Extra Virgin Olive Oil – about 1 cup*

*for even lighter version lemon juice can be substituted for olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Basil Pesto

Place basil leaves in a good processor with the parmesan cheese and garlic.

Buzz while adding oil SLOWLY

Add salt and pepper to taste.

To Prepare Shrimp

Remove all leaves from the rosemary stem except for those at the very top. Save the leaves, to add to the olive oil.

Season shrimp with salt and fresh cracked pepper.

Carefully skewer the shrimp onto the rosemary stems.*

*use 2 stems to make flipping on the grill much easier

Place on a hot grill and cook for 2-3 minutes each side.

*use the old clock method to get those nice cross marks: First at 10 o’clock, then at 2 o’clock; turn over and repeat.

Remove from heat and brush with basil pesto.

