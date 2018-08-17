Like beer? Learn about hops in Cazenovia at upcoming lecture

Aug 17, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment, Food
This 1852 map of Cazenovia shows where a brewery was located on the banks of Chittenango Creek, visible at right. (courtesy Cazenovia Public Library)
The Cazenovia Public Library will welcome Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz and local business owner Chad Meigs to the community room at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 30. In their presentation, “Hops in Cazenovia: Then and Now,” Urtz will explore the history of hops and brewing in Madison County, and Meigs will discuss modern hop growing, harvesting and preparation. Meigs is co-owner of the Bineyard, a new hops processing and distribution center in Cazenovia.
The lecture will be held in anticipation of the 2018 Madison County Hop Festival this September. The festival will begin with a paired beer dinner at Empire Farm Brewery on Friday, September 14.
To learn more, visit madisoncountyhopfest.org.
All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public.
For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
