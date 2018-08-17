 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Like beer? Learn about hops in Cazenovia at upcoming lecture

Aug 17, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment, Food

Like beer? Learn about hops in Cazenovia at upcoming lecture

This 1852 map of Cazenovia shows where a brewery was located on the banks of Chittenango Creek, visible at right. (courtesy Cazenovia Public Library)

The Cazenovia Public Library will welcome Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz and local business owner Chad Meigs to the community room at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 30. In their presentation, “Hops in Cazenovia: Then and Now,” Urtz will explore the history of hops and brewing in Madison County, and Meigs will discuss modern hop growing, harvesting and preparation. Meigs is co-owner of the Bineyard, a new hops processing and distribution center in Cazenovia.

The lecture will be held in anticipation of the 2018 Madison County Hop Festival this September. The festival will begin with a paired beer dinner at Empire Farm Brewery on Friday, September 14.

To learn more, visit madisoncountyhopfest.org.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Comment on this Story

Cazenovia Preservation Foundation earns national recognition
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling