WHAT WE’RE EATING: Summer Vegetable Medley with Italian Sausage

Contributed by Tricia Park, Farmer

Creekside Meadows Farm, Cazenovia

Homegrown by Heroes Farm, USAF Veteran

This medley showcases the best summer vegetables coming from farm gardens, along with pasture-raised Italian Sausage (in this case, our own, from Creekside Meadows!). It’s a delicious, colorful, and quick one-dish summer meal.

Try this dish with different sausages, like chorizo, kielbasa, or Xtra Hot Italian. Other great toppings include crumbled goat cheese, freshly grated parmesan cheese, a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, or even a fried egg. You can easily substitute or add different vegetables and double amounts for more servings.

To make it a heartier meal, serve it over cooked pasta, quinoa or brown rice.

Serves 4. Easily adjusted for more or less.

40 minutes prep and cooking time.

Ingredients

1 pound pasture-raised pork sweet Italian sausage

3 small green zucchini- sliced about ¼ inch thick

3 small yellow summer squash- sliced about ¼ inch thick

5-6 scallions/green onions, coarsely chopped including green tops

3-4 medium sized new potatoes (try different colors!), skin on & diced

2-3 medium sized carrots, sliced thin

½ pound green or yellow beans, cut into 1 inch pieces

parsley – optional

olive oil, lard or butter

Directions

Cook sausage in a large cast iron or stainless steel skillet on medium heat until done and juices run clear, adding olive oil if needed to prevent sticking.

Remove sausage to cutting board to cool. Once cooled slice thinly.

In same skillet, on medium heat, add the sliced carrots and diced potatoes along with 1-2 tablespoons of the sausage dripping or olive oil. Cook for 3-4 minutes adding oil as needed until they just start to cook but aren’t quite soft yet.

Next add the beans, zucchini, summer squash and scallions. Cook until crisp (2-3 minutes), stirring often, and add olive oil, lard, butter or even water to pan as needed.

Remove vegetables from heat. Stir in the sausage. Serve topped with fresh chopped parsley. Season to taste but we find it doesn’t usually need any.

Find Creekside Meadows Farm at the Cazenovia Farmers Market or at their farmstand on Reservoir Road, New Woodstock. Cooking blog found at www.creeksidemeadowsfarm.com/blog

