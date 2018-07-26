WHAT WE’RE EATING: Jerk Skirt Steak and Corn Sauce

Jul 26, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Food
Jerk Skirt Steak and Corn Sauce
Jerk Seasoning: The term ‘jerk’ traces its roots to the Quechua language from the Peruvian Andes, referring to a drying method that was used to preserve meat. Jerk seasoning, which can be either a dry rub or a sauce, was developed in Jamaica by people of African descent. Jerk can be made with many variations, but the two stand-out ingredients are Scotch bonnets (habanero) and allspice (pimento). Soy sauce is also often used and this addition came from the influence of the Chinese population in Jamaica. Jerk sauce represents a real melding of cultures across time.
Traditionally jerk-seasoned meat is cooked over an open fire of pimento wood, but this seasoning works great over any grill and with almost any meat. Jerk sauce opens your pallet: there’s the heat of chilies, warmth of allspice and cloves, balanced with acidity, garlic and a mild onion flavor. I like making mine with citrus and cilantro.
Corn Sauce: This can be used either as a sauce to complete a dish or as a fresh, summery soup. I often serve corn sauce with jerk steak because the corn’s delicate sweetness is a great counterpoint to the jerk seasoning.
Ingredients
Scallion 2 bunch
Cilantro ½ cup packed
Garlic 4 large clove
Habanero 3, stemmed and seeded
Orange juice ⅓ cup fresh squeezed
Lime juice ⅓ cup fresh squeezed
Soy sauce ¼ cup (substitute tamari for gf)
Brown sugar ½ cup packed
Canola oil ⅓ cup
Allspice 2 tb
Ground clove ½ tsp
Cumin 1tb
Thyme 1 tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Pepper 1tb
Method
Rough chop first four ingredients.
Combine all ingredients in blender and buzz until smooth.
Ingredients
Corn 1 qt
Turmeric 1tb
Coriander 1tb
Kosher salt tt
Butter 4tb chilled
Water – enough to cover corn
Method
Cover corn with water
Add turmeric, coriander, salt
Boil for 15 minutes
Add ingredients to blender
Starting on low speed, mix ingredients until smooth
Add 1Tb of butter at a time and blend until incorporated
Add salt to taste.
Cut skirt steak in pieces corresponding to thickness (standard skirt steak will have a thicker and a thinner side) so you can control grilling time and meat temperature.
Directly before grilling, sprinkle generous pinch of kosher salt to both sides of steak, then brush with jerk sauce. (OR marinate steak overnight in sauce, pat dry, and sprinkle with salt directly before grilling.)
Grill over high heat to get good crust, or char.
Remove when steak gives slight resistance when pushed, and allow to rest at least 10 minutes before cutting. (Resting is essential as it allows the juices to redistribute into the meat. If grilled meat is cut too soon, juices run out and meat is left dry.)
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
