WHAT WE’RE EATING: Jerk Skirt Steak and Corn Sauce

Jerk Skirt Steak and Corn Sauce

Contributed by Christopher Griffin, Executive Chef

Clear Path for Veterans

Jerk Seasoning: The term ‘jerk’ traces its roots to the Quechua language from the Peruvian Andes, referring to a drying method that was used to preserve meat. Jerk seasoning, which can be either a dry rub or a sauce, was developed in Jamaica by people of African descent. Jerk can be made with many variations, but the two stand-out ingredients are Scotch bonnets (habanero) and allspice (pimento). Soy sauce is also often used and this addition came from the influence of the Chinese population in Jamaica. Jerk sauce represents a real melding of cultures across time.

Traditionally jerk-seasoned meat is cooked over an open fire of pimento wood, but this seasoning works great over any grill and with almost any meat. Jerk sauce opens your pallet: there’s the heat of chilies, warmth of allspice and cloves, balanced with acidity, garlic and a mild onion flavor. I like making mine with citrus and cilantro.

Corn Sauce: This can be used either as a sauce to complete a dish or as a fresh, summery soup. I often serve corn sauce with jerk steak because the corn’s delicate sweetness is a great counterpoint to the jerk seasoning.

JERK SAUCE (for approximately 3 lbs of meat)

Ingredients

Scallion 2 bunch

Cilantro ½ cup packed

Garlic 4 large clove

Habanero 3, stemmed and seeded

Orange juice ⅓ cup fresh squeezed

Lime juice ⅓ cup fresh squeezed

Soy sauce ¼ cup (substitute tamari for gf)

Brown sugar ½ cup packed

Canola oil ⅓ cup

Allspice 2 tb

Ground clove ½ tsp

Cumin 1tb

Thyme 1 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Pepper 1tb

Method

Rough chop first four ingredients.

Combine all ingredients in blender and buzz until smooth.

CORN SAUCE (makes about 1.5 qt)

Ingredients

Corn 1 qt

Turmeric 1tb

Coriander 1tb

Kosher salt tt

Butter 4tb chilled

Water – enough to cover corn

Method

Cover corn with water

Add turmeric, coriander, salt

Boil for 15 minutes

Add ingredients to blender

Starting on low speed, mix ingredients until smooth

Add 1Tb of butter at a time and blend until incorporated

Add salt to taste.

To grill and serve the steak

Cut skirt steak in pieces corresponding to thickness (standard skirt steak will have a thicker and a thinner side) so you can control grilling time and meat temperature.

Directly before grilling, sprinkle generous pinch of kosher salt to both sides of steak, then brush with jerk sauce. (OR marinate steak overnight in sauce, pat dry, and sprinkle with salt directly before grilling.)

Grill over high heat to get good crust, or char.

Remove when steak gives slight resistance when pushed, and allow to rest at least 10 minutes before cutting. (Resting is essential as it allows the juices to redistribute into the meat. If grilled meat is cut too soon, juices run out and meat is left dry.)

