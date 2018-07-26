Taste of East Syracuse returns for 13th year

Jul 26, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment, Food
Last year’s annual Taste of East Syracuse witnessed the sixth annual cook-off between East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman, left, and Damian Price, a chef from the East Syracuse Wegmans location. A panel of 20 local “celebrity judges” tasted the dishes from the cook-off and named Tackman the winner for the fifth year in a row. (file photo)
The 13th Annual Taste of East Syracuse will return to the village on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Syracuse Municipal Building at 204 N. Center St.
Five-time defending champ Mayor Robert Tackman will defend his title against a Wegmans chef during the cook-off taking place at 6 p.m. on the main stage, as 20 celebrity judges deliberate and decide who will be the 2018 cook-off winner.
There will be food and drinks provided by Trappers 1, Decadent Desserts, Collamer United Church, Scott’s Scoops, Abbott’s Catering, Tony’s Restaurant, Twin Trees, East Syracuse-Minoa Marching Band, Oompa Loompyas and Moe’s Southwest Grill.
Other activities taking place at the event include music by The Noisy Boys, the GC2 Gymnastics tumble bus, a Smoke House, kiddy games, a dunk tank, pony rides, bouncer with a slide, face painting, EAVES booth and a Hoops for Hounds basketball shoot, which will help raise money for Helping Hounds Rescue. Dogs from the nonprofit organization will also be present.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
