Taste of East Syracuse returns for 13th year

Last year’s annual Taste of East Syracuse witnessed the sixth annual cook-off between East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman, left, and Damian Price, a chef from the East Syracuse Wegmans location. A panel of 20 local “celebrity judges” tasted the dishes from the cook-off and named Tackman the winner for the fifth year in a row. (file photo)

The 13th Annual Taste of East Syracuse will return to the village on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Syracuse Municipal Building at 204 N. Center St.

Five-time defending champ Mayor Robert Tackman will defend his title against a Wegmans chef during the cook-off taking place at 6 p.m. on the main stage, as 20 celebrity judges deliberate and decide who will be the 2018 cook-off winner.

There will be food and drinks provided by Trappers 1, Decadent Desserts, Collamer United Church, Scott’s Scoops, Abbott’s Catering, Tony’s Restaurant, Twin Trees, East Syracuse-Minoa Marching Band, Oompa Loompyas and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Other activities taking place at the event include music by The Noisy Boys, the GC2 Gymnastics tumble bus, a Smoke House, kiddy games, a dunk tank, pony rides, bouncer with a slide, face painting, EAVES booth and a Hoops for Hounds basketball shoot, which will help raise money for Helping Hounds Rescue. Dogs from the nonprofit organization will also be present.

