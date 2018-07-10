WHAT WE’RE EATING: Korean Chili Glazed Charred Octopus

Jul 10, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Food
The Brewster Inn
Summer is the best time to get outside, enjoy the sunshine, and grill. While the traditional treats tend to be hotdogs and hamburgers, don’t hesitate to explore something different — your taste buds will thank you!
One of our favorite new menu items of the summer season is the charred octopus. We serve this dish with a glaze of spicy chili sauce, a fresh herb salad, Greek yogurt and grilled lime. Most of these ingredients can be procured from local producers, and you are more than welcome to purchase poached octopus from The Brewster Inn Seafood Market, open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you would prefer an alternative protein, chef recommends that you can make this dish with pork, chicken thighs, or shrimp.
Serves two, but can be scaled up.
Ingredients:
Octopus tentacle 2
Whole lime 2
Butter 4 oz
Plain Greek yogurt approx 2 TB
Garlic Chili Sauce 1 c
Hoisen 4 Tb
Fresh lime juice 4 Tb
Garlic 2 Tb fresh, minced
Ginger 2 Tb fresh, minced
Cilantro, Basil, Mint – a few sprigs per serving
Sea salt to taste
Extra virgin olive oil – a drizzle
Directions:
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
