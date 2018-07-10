 

WHAT WE’RE EATING: Korean Chili Glazed Charred Octopus

Created by Chef David France

The Brewster Inn

Summer is the best time to get outside, enjoy the sunshine, and grill. While the traditional treats tend to be hotdogs and hamburgers, don’t hesitate to explore something different — your taste buds will thank you!

One of our favorite new menu items of the summer season is the charred octopus. We serve this dish with a glaze of spicy chili sauce, a fresh herb salad, Greek yogurt and grilled lime. Most of these ingredients can be procured from local producers, and you are more than welcome to purchase poached octopus from The Brewster Inn Seafood Market, open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would prefer an alternative protein, chef recommends that you can make this dish with pork, chicken thighs, or shrimp.

Serves two, but can be scaled up.

 

Ingredients:

Octopus tentacle 2

Whole lime 2

Butter 4 oz

Plain Greek yogurt approx 2 TB

Garlic Chili Sauce 1 c

Hoisen 4 Tb

Fresh lime juice 4 Tb

Garlic 2 Tb fresh, minced

Ginger 2 Tb fresh, minced

Cilantro, Basil, Mint – a few sprigs per serving

Sea salt to taste

Extra virgin olive oil – a drizzle

 

Directions:

  1. If octopus is fresh and raw, poach tentacles for 1.5 to 2 hours until tender.
  2. Toss octopus in warm, melted butter until well-coated. If octopus is pre-poached and chilled, warm tentacles in butter.
  3. To make glaze: reduce chili sauce with hoisin, garlic, and ginger until slightly thick.
  4. Grill tentacles until charred. Cut lime in half and grill lime, flat side down, at this time as well (approx.. 2-3 minutes).
  5. Toss octopus tentacles in chili glaze.
  6. Toss herbs in light dressing (we use sherry vinegar, lime juice, sea salt).
  7. To serve: slice octopus and place on yogurt; top with seasoned herbs, and finish with a light drizzle of olive oil.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

